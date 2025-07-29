High school athletics: Clarke named to MaxPreps elite team

Staff report

Emma Clarke, a rising sophomore at Tennessee, was named to the MaxPreps list of the top 10 North Carolina high school athletes of the 21st century.

A 2024 West Rowan graduate, Clarke was the NCHSAA Female Athlete of the Year for the 2023-24 school year.

Clarke starred in softball, volleyball and basketball for the Falcons. She was twice named Rowan County Female Athlete of the Year.

Clarke played on two state championship basketball teams. She was All-State in volleyball and softball multiple times and received conference and county player of the year accolades in both sports.

Only two females made the MaxPreps list.

Reidsville’s Kendre Harrison was No. 1 on the list.