Gloria Greene: Re: Plaza building

By Gloria Greene

Dear Mayor and Council

I’m writing you with the concern of the tenants at the Plaza. Why are you not concerned for the tenants at the Plaza? One of the worst things you could do is sell this building to the Wallace family. You all know that this building was in disrepair from the beginning because of the Wallaces. I agree with the opinion from Bethany Thompson in the Salisbury Post on Sunday. Why is the city and Salisbury Post leaving out the critical history regarding how the building was in disrepair from the Wallaces and how Ralph and Anne Ketner saved the building by revitalizing it and donating it as a gift to the city of Salisbury. I think it’s awful how their gift to the city is being sold back to the same family that let the building be run down from the beginning. Also, as a reminder maybe you need to go back and look at the pictures you have on file of how the building looked.

The Request for Proposals for the sale needs to be re-evaluated, it has been over 3 years and the real estate market has changed. The city’s Economic Development Department, formerly DSI, does not have the experience in processing the sale of this building. Some of the same people like Josh Barnhardt are involved with the purchase of the Plaza and look how long it has taken him and his partner to get the Empire Project going.

As City Council, it’s your responsibility to make sure the current tenants or residents are taken care of properly. This has been home for several years for the majority of the tenants/residents.

Why are business tenants being told that they will have less than 3 months after closing to get out of the building and residents will have less than 6 months to be out. When the sale of the property was first mentioned to the tenants/residents, the city promised them that they would have a year in advance to relocate and that they would keep them updated on the process. The city has failed them badly and didn’t keep their promise on keeping them updated on the process and the amount of time to relocate.

It’s my understanding that the city and Wallaces met with tenants/residents last week and presented them with this information right before you are ready to close on the sale.

Tenants/residents were told this upsetting news last week. Rent is going to double or triple for current residents. What about the retired and elderly residents? They have already been told by the Wallaces about rent increases and couldn’t be given a price on what the new rates would be. They are being told that they will have to move out and can move back in with the new rate once their apartment is updated. Why isn’t the city or Wallaces offering compensation to the current tenants/residents? Who can afford this type of situation with the way the economy is today? Would the Council rather see these people on the streets? So what if the Wallaces offered to find them somewhere else. What about moving expenses and higher rent? A lot of the Wallaces’ other rentals are rundown with high rates and they don’t have a good track record for their rentals. Also, Josh Barnhardt is trying to push his new rental properties to current residents that is double of what they are paying now. The people that live in this building are not six-figure residents.

The city talks about the concern for more housing for seniors and lower-income people. Make this property for this type of rental. Apparently, there is office space needed for city employees. There is plenty of office space available for city employees at the Plaza instead of purchasing the property on Calhoun Street for over a million dollars. The citizens of Salisbury was not aware of this property being purchased. Why is the city already paying rent on Calhoun Street when no offices have moved into this location? Why are you as a Council letting Jim Greene hide these major decisions from the taxpayers of Salisbury? Why is the city also looking to rent office space from the Rowan County new location or Community Center?

Before you sell the Plaza, Council needs to reevaluate the RFP and look at how this is going to affect the current residents and the city as a whole. As a taxpayer, citizen, a supporter of Ralph and Anne Ketner and a friend of a couple of tenants at the Plaza you owe them to make sure they are property taken care of since the city has now followed through as they promised. Thank you for this critical consideration.

Gloria Greene lives in Salisbury.