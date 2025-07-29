Dear Neighbor: A summer walk in the woods is common ground for everyone

By Karen Perrell Campbell

This week, I took a quiet walk through the woods surrounding my home at Stillwood Pond and felt something I think many of us are longing for — peace, connection and a deep sense of belonging. The forest, in its summer fullness, seemed to open its arms. Sunlight danced through the leaves, ferns curled along the path and wildflowers brightened the trail scattering different colors and shapes. Each step reminded me how alive and intricate this place truly is.

When I reached the pond, its calm surface mirrored the sky and the trees in a perfect, gentle stillness. Dragonflies zipped just above the water, and a turtle slid silently from a sun-warmed rock. The pond and woods seem to breathe together — each supporting the other in a delicate, vital balance. It struck me then: this isn’t just nature. It’s a community, a web of life we’re part of, not separate from.

Too often, we forget that we belong to the same cycles as the trees and frogs and flowers. Out here, there are no divisions — only connections. The forest doesn’t care where you’re from or what you believe. It offers its gifts freely, reminding us that we all share this earth and are sustained by the same sun and soil.

In these times of so much noise and separation, nature quietly invites us back to what matters. A walk in the woods isn’t just an escape — it’s a return; common ground for all of us.

So I encourage you, neighbor, to take that walk. Breathe the forest air. Feel the stillness. Remember that we are all, in our own way, deeply rooted in this shared and beautiful world.

