College athletics: Catawba announces Hall of Fame class

Catawba Sports Information

SALISBURY — Eight Catawba College student-athlete alumni will be inducted into the Catawba College Sports Hall of Fame as the 2025 class, the athletics department announced Tuesday.

The inductees are Craig Brooks ‘15 (baseball), Allison Dupree Adams ‘01 (women’s cross country), Ron Ellington ‘08, Brian Ray ‘94 and Brad Roach ‘08 (football), Dana Hicks ‘12 (women’s basketball), Jose Velazquez ‘07 (men’s tennis) and Mick Wakeman ‘92 (men’s soccer).

“We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding Hall of Fame class into the storied legacy of Catawba College Athletics,” Vice President for Athletics Michelle Caddigan said. “Each inductee has left an indelible mark on our programs – through record-breaking performances, championships, conference and NCAA accolades and leadership on and off the field. Their dedication, sportsmanship and excellence truly represent the best of what it means to be a Catawba Indian, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate their achievements with the honor they so richly deserve.”

The induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8 prior to Catawba’s home football matchup with Anderson University. The induction ceremony, sponsored by the Catawba College Chiefs Club, will be held at Peeler Crystal Lounge and Hedrick Little Theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Later, the inductees will be honored on the field at halftime.

Tickets are $30 each for Catawba fans. 2025 inductees and all current Catawba Sports Hall of Fame members will receive free admission to the induction ceremony.

Craig Brooks ‘15 – Baseball

One of the all-time greats in Catawba baseball history, Craig Brooks earned Division II National Pitcher of the Year honors in 2015, as well as the Josh Willingham Award and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Gold Bat Award, presented to the top player in the country.

Brooks was named the 2015 South Atlantic Conference Male Athlete of the Year along with two All-America selections, a two-time SAC and Southeast Region Pitcher of the Year and the 2014 SAC Tournament MVP, while helping lead the Catawba Indians to a national runner-up finish as a senior.

Allison Dupree Adams ‘01 – Women’s Cross Country

A pioneer in the Catawba cross country program history, Allison Dupree was the first runner in Catawba men’s or women’s history to earn SAC Runner of the Year honors, taking the conference title in 1997. She stood as the lone Catawba woman to win the individual crown at the conference meet for 25 years until Madi Clay earned the 2022 title.

A dual-sport athlete, Dupree also competed in the first two seasons of competition for the women’s golf program under head coach Sam Gealy. Dupree competed in 11 rounds across six tournaments for the Catawba Indians.

Ron Ellington ‘08 – Football

One of the most dynamic pass rushers in Catawba football history, Ron Ellington racked up 26 sacks across his four years, ranking fourth in program history in the category. The 2006 SAC Defensive Player of the Year, Ellington helped lead the Catawba Indians to the 2007 SAC title and NCAA Playoffs.

Ellington was a two-time All-American during his junior and senior seasons, earning AFCA First Team honors in 2006. As a sophomore in ‘05, Ellington set the Catawba single-game record with a monstrous seven-sack performance in the 31-0 shutout of Mars Hill.

Dana Hicks ‘12 – Women’s Basketball

The all-time double-doubles leader in Catawba women’s basketball history, Dana Hicks is the only Catawba women’s player in history to record 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career. An All-SAC Freshman Team season was followed by three All-SAC First Team selections, culminating in a 2012 SAC Player of the Year honor as a senior.

Hicks leads the program in free throws made and attempted, while ranking second in program history in rebounds and seventh on the all-time scoring list. Hicks helped lead the Catawba Indians to a 19-win season during the 2011-12 season, capped by the team’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in eight seasons.

Brian Ray ‘94 – Football

The first offensive lineman to earn All-America status in Catawbafootball history, Brian Ray earned three All-South Atlantic Conference selections in the early 1990s under head coach JD Haglan. Ray’s career at Catawba culminated with an NAIA All-America Honorable Mention selection during his senior season in 1993, even being invited to try out for the Carolina Panthers after graduation.

At the age of 51, Ray passed away in the spring of 2024. He will be celebrated this fall by his family.

Brad Roach ‘08 – Football

The leader of the top offense in Catawba football history, Brad Roach finished his stellar career with the Catawba Indians by orchestrating an offense that broke program records in points scored, scoring average and total yards. The 2007 SAC Offensive Player of the Year broke the single-season passing record by over 500 yards and 32 touchdowns, 11 more touchdown passes than the program record at the time.

Under head coach Chip Hester, Roach led Catawba to the ‘07 SAC title. The team’s 11 wins included four wins over nationally ranked opponents in the first six weeks of the season, highlighted by a 55-49 road win over seventh-ranked Carson-Newman. Roach, an AFCA First Team All-American in 2007, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens, while also spending time with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

Jose Velazquez ‘07 – Men’s Tennis

One of the most decorated players in Catawba tennis history, Jose Velazquez was a full-time player for each of his four seasons, with the final three under head coach Jeff Childress. Velazquez was an All-SAC performer in each of his four seasons and a First Team All-SAC selection in each of his final three seasons. His play highlighted in his senior season when was named the SAC Player of the Year in 2007.

The Catawba Indians won at least 16 matches in each of his final three seasons, which culminated in an NCAA Regional berth in his senior season. His 98 career matches played is most in program history, with all 65 of his career singles victories coming from the top-ranked position, more than double the number of top-ranked singles wins over the next-most in program history.

Mick Wakeman ‘92 – Men’s Soccer

Among the leaders of the winningest two-year stretch in Catawba men’s soccer history, Mick Wakeman led the Catawba Indians in assists in both his junior and senior seasons. His 25 assists across the ‘90 and ‘91 seasons helped lead Catawba to a combined 41 wins, which included a perfect 14-0 mark in SAC play with two SAC Tournament titles.

Wakeman’s play helped him earn back-to-back First Team NSCAA All-America honors in his junior and senior seasons, while earning the SAC Scholar-Athlete Award as a sophomore. The midfielder also earned two All-SAC First Team selections while earning All-SAC Tournament honors for the SAC champions.

Share