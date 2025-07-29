China Grove man dies in motorcycle crash

CHINA GROVE — A 40-year old China Grove man was killed Saturday night, July 26, when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pick up truck making a left turn.

According to information from N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Whit Effird, a Toyota pickup was traveling west on Karriker Road about 11:23 p.m. and the driver was making a left turn onto Montana Drive when the passenger door was hit by a motorcycle driven by Christopher Ryan DeRoberts.

The force of the collision knocked the truck about 60 feet from the impact site and off of the roadway. DeRoberts was thrown off the motorcycle and onto the roadway, and after the initial crash, a GMC pickup truck traveling down Karriker Road also struck DeRoberts.

DeRoberts died at the scene according to reports.

Based on information gathered while investigating the scene, including the extent of damage to both the motorcycle and the Toyota truck and the distance the truck traveled, troopers have concluded the speed of the motorcycle was a determining factor in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

Both the motorcycle and the Toyota were towed from the scene. The GMC truck was drivable.

DeRoberts was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and officials confirm his family has been notified.