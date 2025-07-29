Back-to-school parent conference returns 

KANNAPOLIS — Parents of Rowan-Salisbury School System and Kannapolis City Schools students looking for a crash course in important back-to-school information will have an opportunity in Kannapolis early next month.

The Back to School Parent Conference is taking place on Aug. 9 at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis. It begins at 9 a.m. An announcement of the event from RSS described the day as “packed with keynotes, breakout sessions and discussions designed to help you support your child’s academic journey.”

It also presents an opportunity to connect with fellow parents, engage with community leaders and gather valuable tips for a successful school year.

The event features a lineup of speakers covering a wide variety of topics.

Jill Hubbard and Laura Jane Hunter, who shared a combined 55 years of kindergarten experience, will discuss what it means to be “kindergarten ready.” Hunter currently works for Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Hubbard is retired from RSS and currently works as a CCDC kindergarten teacher.

Dr. Natalie Atwell of Concord Counseling Associates will deliver remarks about “Healthy Boundaries.”

Concord Counseling Associates provides professional Christian Counseling services to families, couples, individuals and groups. They also provide consulting, training and partnerships for organizations, businesses and churches.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Executive Director of Middle Schools Dr. Carla Black session is entitled, “Help, I have a middle-schooler!”

Other topics explore how to protect young people from societal ills and predation. Present Age Ministries Founder and President Hannah Arrowood is slated to discuss “Abuse, Exploitation and Trafficking.”

Present Age Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to combating the sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking of teen girls. It equips communities to identify at-risk teen girls through prevention and awareness education and to support survivors through holistic, individualized care.

Two speakers from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Dr. Atlas Helaire, director of Career and College Promise, and Kasey Blankenship, assistant director of recruitment, will speak about RCCC and the Career College Promise program.

West Rowan High School Athletic Director Mary Allison Melton and Carson High School Athletic Director Josh Trexler will be presenting on “Parents and their student athletes.”

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. when Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers delivers keynote remarks.

Three breakout sessions will take place following Withers’ address. The first breakout session runs from 9:50-10:20 a.m. The second breakout session will be from 10:30-11 a.m. The third and final breakout session takes place from 11:10-11:40 a.m. Finally, a keynote panel discussion will last from 11:50 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Attendees will select three breakout sessions to attend.

Central Baptist Church is located at 1810 Moose Road, Kannapolis. To register, go to cbckannapolis.com/conference. Same day registration is also available. The event is free to attend.

Continuing education credits are available for Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Kannapolis City Schools educators.