American Legion baseball: Rowan beats old rival, still alive with 4 teams left in state tourney

By Mike London

Salsibury Post

CHERRYVILLE — The opponent was Cherryville — in Cherryville — so Rowan County American Legion baseball head coach Seth Graham never allowed himself to relax on Monday.

Even with a six-run lead at historic Buck Fraley Field, Graham usually stayed perched on the top step of the dugout, looking worried. He exhaled when Rowan finally finished off a tense 7-3 victory on the third day of the state tournament.

“I remember Cherryville beating us 17-1 a few years ago,” Graham said. “They came back to win (against Union County) on Saturday. They are never easy to put away and they’ll always compete down to the last out.”

Rowan starting pitcher Brant Graham (6-1, 0.77 ERA) keyed Rowan’s victory. He shut down Cherryville’s offense for six innings, holding Post 100 to a single run, as Rowan constructed a substantial lead. Graham only struck out two, but he was in command of the game.

“I’ve been pitching long enough to know I’m not going to overpower anyone,” said Graham, a rising senior at West Rowan who is not related to the head coach. “It’s the middle of the summer, and it’s hot. I was only throwing low 80s, but I had a lot of movement on my pitches. Cherryville was hitting routine ground balls and fly balls.”

A lightning delay in the top of the fifth put more stress on Graham’s head and right arm, but he handled that adversity.

“Brant did a good job of staying loose while the game was stopped, and the delay, fortunately, was close to the minimum for lightning (30 minutes),” Coach Graham said.

Graham said he felt just fine, felt no ill effects at all when he headed back to the mound when play resumed.

Rowan and Cherryville were meeting for the 10th time in a state-tournament setting, including twice in the inaugural tourney in 2000. Now the perennial Legion powers have won five times apiece.

Rowan banged out 15 hits in the latest meeting, four by lefty-hitting, lead-off man Cole Blevins, who had a legitimate shot at a cycle. The UNC Wilmington commit singled in the first, doubled in the second and tripled in the fourth. Blevins’ fourth at-bat was another single. He got a fifth at-bat in the seventh, and hit a fly ball with a runner at third. Normally, it would’ve been a sacrifice fly, but a super throw home gave Cherryville a double play.

“Cole swung it well, almost had a home run,” Graham said. “He hit a ball a mile down the right-field line, but it went foul. Cole struggled some in the High Point series after he broke the bat he’s been using since he started high school. He was happy when his replacement bat came in. They pitch him away a lot, but even with two strikes on him, he can shoot the ball into left field. There was a lot of that today.”

Rowan led 2-0 after three batters in the top of the first, as Blevins, Marshal Faw and Carter Durant opened the game with hits. Durant’s two-run single gave him a team-leading 43 RBIs. He’s batting .395, while Blevins and Faw are over .400.

Gaige Scruggs singled, went to third on Blevins’ double and scored on Faw’s sac fly to give Rowan a 3-0 cushion in the third.

After Cherryville got on the board in the fourth, Rowan responded with two runs in the fifth. Luke Ponczka singled in a run, and Eli Graham came through with a run-scoring single for a 5-1 lead shortly before lightning flashed and play was stopped. Rowan had the bases loaded at that point, but Cherryville got a double-play bouncer when play resumed to escape the inning and stayed in the game.

A run-scoring single by Faw and Ponczka’s sac fly made it a 7-1 bulge for Rowan (28-10) heading to the bottom of the sixth. Most of the drama occurred in the bottom of the sixth and the bottom of the seventh. Cherryville (26-11) had the bases loaded in both innings.

Brant Graham got the first two outs in the sixth with no problem, but the next three batters reached on a walk, an infield hit and a hit batsman. Coach Graham headed to the mound to take his pitcher out, but he was talked out of making a change.

“I asked him to give me one more batter,” Brant Graham. “I told him that was all I needed.”

“Brant said, ‘I’ve got this,'” Coach Graham explained. “He never wants to come out of a game. I told him to go ahead and get it.”

Graham got the key out he had promised to get on a ground ball to third baseman Brice Knox, and Rowan still led 7-1.

Cherryville wasn’t done. An even more serious crisis arose in the bottom of the seventh. Corbin Hales relieved Graham and was greeted by three straight hits before he walked a batter. Now it was 7-2 and the bases were loaded.

Ponczka, the first baseman, got the ball next. He allowed a single that made it 7-3 and brought the tying run to the plate, but he got the next three hitters out on a pop up, a fly ball to left and a strikeout. It was the second save for Ponczka, who lost once this year when an extra inning started with a runner at second base, but he hasn’t given up an earned run all summer.

“We’ve faced some good arms in the state tournament, excellent competition, some high 80s guys,” Coach Graham said. “Our guys rely more on knowing how to pitch than velocity. They’re getting outs. That’s what matters.”

Rowan got 21 tough outs on Monday and is still alive.

Rowan will play Wilmington at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, as there was schedule shuffling to avoid rematches with the last four teams in the tournament. That’s an elimination game for Rowan and for Wilmington. Asheville, which beat Rowan 12-11 on Saturday, is in the driver’s seat, as the only undefeated team, and will take on Garner, which has one loss, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Connor Park (5-2) is the likely starter for Rowan. He’ll have a lot of left-on-left match-ups against Wilmington.