High school softball: Poole slams in PGF Nationals

Staff report

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Reese Poole, a rising junior shortstop at West Rowan, competed with her MOJO-Sherrill travel team in the PGF Nationals, the top softball tournament in the country for high school girls, to close out her summer season.

Poole hit a grand slam in the event.

Poole has a strong arm and home-run power. She isn’t committed to a college yet, but she’s committed to her sport and is expected to get a number of offers early in her junior year of high school.