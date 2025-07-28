American Legion baseball: Rowan batters Beulaville to stay alive in state tourney

Staff report

CHERRYVILLE — In an American Legion state tournament bracket filled with the usual suspects, Beulaville was the new kid on the block.

Beulaville also was the first team knocked out of the double-elimination event, following an extra-innings loss to Pitt County on Saturday with a Sunday morning annihilation by Rowan County. Rowan romped against the newcomers from Duplin County 17-1 in five innings.

The offensive explosion matched the most runs Rowan has ever scored in a state tournament game. Rowan beat Hope Mills 17-3 in 2017.

It was never a contest, as Rowan scored six runs in the first inning and seven in the second.

Rowan was the home team and had 14 hits while making 12 outs.

Cole Blevins didn’t get any of those 14 hits, as he walked in all four of his plate appearances and scored three runs.

Marshal Faw had two doubles, scored three runs and knocked in two. Carter Durant had two hits and four RBIs. His two-run single in the first inning scored Blevins and Faw and got things rolling.

Brice Knox had three hits, including a triple that just missed leaving the park. Luke Ponczka had two hits and scored two runs. Drew Pegram had two RBIs with a bases-loaded walk and a sac fly. Cameron Williamson had two hits and drove in two. Dylan Carter had two RBIs with a pinch-hit single. Gaige Scruggs scored twice.

Kendal Sifford (8-2) pitched three low-pressure innings for the win, striking out five while allowing four hits and two walks.

Cole Ludwick made his first pitching appearance in a long while and allowed one run in the fourth. Eli Graham pitched the fifth.

Rowan took a 27-10 record into Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game with Cherryville that will be more of a road game than a neutral site game. Brant Graham is the most likely starting pitcher.