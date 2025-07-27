Rowan County named runner-up for national Chamber of the Year award

The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has been named runner-up for the 2025 Chamber of the Year award by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

Elaine Spalding, chamber president, and Christine Lynn, chamber board member and Catawba College associate dean of Ketner Business School, represented the chamber during finalist interviews held in Philadelphia on July 22. The official announcement was made at the ACCE Awards Banquet on July 23.

The Rowan Chamber was one of three finalists in its size category, competing alongside the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce from California and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce from Kentucky, who ultimately received the Chamber of the Year designation.

Qualifying for this honor required meeting high-performance standards through ACCE’s Annual Chamber Operations Survey, with benchmarks in areas such as net revenue growth, membership retention and financial sustainability. After qualifying, the Rowan Chamber submitted a written application outlining its programs, community impact and organizational leadership. Finalists were then invited to participate in a rigorous interview process conducted by a panel of seasoned chamber professionals.

“While we would have loved to bring home the top title, we are honored to be recognized as a national finalist and runner-up,” said Spalding. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our board, staff, volunteers and community partners. Together, we’re making Rowan County a thriving place to live, work and do business.”

The ACCE Chamber of the Year Award is the only national recognition that honors chambers for both organizational excellence and community leadership.

To learn more about the Rowan Chamber and its programs, go to www.rowanchamber.com or contact the chamber at 704-633-4221.