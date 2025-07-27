Interns given opportunity to shadow departments and network with leaders

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Being able to meet and network with business leaders as well as observe the various departments and learn are some of the things that interns have been able to do during their internship with Food Lion.

Nine individuals have been a part of this summer’s corporate internship here in Salisbury, and Thailee Yang, a marketing intern, is among that group who has been working alongside these corporate employees at the Food Lion headquarters, located at 2110 Executive Drive in Salisbury.

Yang, of Statesville, graduated in May from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Her association with Food Lion began before she applied to be an intern with the business as she was a store employee for six years, working all through college, starting out as a cashier, doing Food Lion To-Go as well as some self-checkout.

Attending a community college for her first two years, Yang said she would get hours on the weekends when she would be home from school, and then when she went to UNCC, she would work during breaks and weekends.

Prior to her graduation and while working at the store, Yang, who was wanting to get into the internship program, asked her manager if he could reach out to anyone in the corporate office to learn of any openings.

Yang’s manager connected her directly to the talent acquisition team overseeing the corporate internship program and then she had a video call with Paris Brothers, specialist, Early Career Talent Programs, and then at school she met her in person.

“From there I saw their application on Linked In and I put in for it and then Paris pulled my application and then I went through the hiring process and I landed a role as an intern,” said Yang.

The internship began May 19 and will conclude on Aug. 5 with the nine interns having different areas and departments that they have been working in throughout this time.

“Our task for this entire summer since we started was to work on a project,” she said.

And therefore, July 31, which is National Intern Day, they will be presenting their internship projects to the Food Lion leadership, their team and each other.

During the internship, Yang said she has been working on her project throughout the process, which has included looking at various grocery stores in the United States and “looking at their shopper marketing strategies and seeing where Food Lion is excelling and how we can continue to excel in those areas.”

In addition to working on her project, Yang said that she has also been “tasked, as a lot of interns, to shadow various departments, so I got to learn and see how all of them come together, and I have also been on the shopper marketing teams. I have been sitting in on some of their meetings and just seeing how everything comes together.”

While the group is at the corporate headquarters for the program, Yang said they don’t necessarily work on the same projects and some, depending on their project, could be in a store a little more than the others.

The interns did have opportunities to do things as a group including doing distribution tours, going to the transportation area, volunteering for several Food Lion Feeds events and, Yang said, they worked at Rowan Helping Ministries’ Jeannie’s Kitchen, as well.

“So we have been able to see all of Food Lion as a whole and, coming from (the) store, I can tie all of this back together,” she said.

In addition to these opportunities, the interns also enjoyed times together having dinner, playing pickleball and going to a Charlotte FC game.

Yang added that the group also participated in some “learning sessions about our discovery insights” and have been able to “take some courses about Food Lion and what they value at Food Lion and their strategy as well.”

At the start of the program, the interns were able to meet Greg Finchum, Food Lion’s new president, and later in July they met Senior Vice President Grant Thomas.

As the internship is approaching its conclusion, Yang shared that one of her biggest takeaways from this experience has been that “especially coming from the store, how much work goes into it. I did not realize how much analysis that the corporate office did and now that I’m here, I’m seeing how tedious everything can be. I would just say that the corporate office has to do a lot of analysis and to keep our customers happy and to stay on strategy.”

Those wishing to consider an intern role can check the Food Lion website for details. The process, which is available to anyone, opens in October. These roles are posted publicly, and interns are taken depending on interest and the needs of the teams.