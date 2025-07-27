Enbridge expands natural gas service in Rowan, Cabarrus counties

Communities in Enochville, Landis, Kannapolis and Concord now have more access to natural gas service following the completion of a pipeline project earlier this month. The 24-mile Concord to Kannapolis System Expansion project went into service on July 10 after nearly a year of construction.

“More homes and businesses can sign up for service and enjoy all the benefits natural gas has to offer,” said Rusty Harris, vice president and general manager, Enbridge Gas North Carolina. “The Enbridge Gas team looks forward to providing safe, low-cost and reliable natural gas service to meet the community’s energy needs.”

The project brings natural gas to areas of Rowan and Cabarrus counties with limited service availability that are experiencing significant growth. This investment in system reliability and expansion will serve surrounding areas for years to come and has been designed to account for continued economic development.

“The town of Landis appreciates the investment of this Enbridge Gas project to support our growth and economic development in Landis and Rowan County,” said Michael D. Ambrose, town manager of the town of Landis.

The pipeline was primarily installed along Cannon Farm Road, Mt. Moriah Church Road, Daughtery Road, Old Salisbury Concord Road, Deal Street, Union Street and Manor Avenue. Those interested in natural gas service can call 1-877-867-7627 toll-free.

Enbridge Gas representatives can help connect natural gas service to new housing developments as well as help residents wanting to make the switch to natural gas from other energy sources. Commercial and industrial natural gas service is also available.

Enbridge Gas serves more than 650,000 customers in 28 counties in North Carolina. The utility has safely provided customers with reliable and affordable natural gas service for almost a century. It is innovating to contribute to a sustainable energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative lower-carbon energy solutions. Enbridge Gas North Carolina is owned by Enbridge (ENB), a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.