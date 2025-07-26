Shooting Thursday causes minor injuries

SALISBURY — The driver of a car that was traveling on Club Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday suffered minor injuries when shots were fired and hit his car window.

“The driver suffered very minor injuries, fortunately, and there is no threat to the neighborhood,” said Salisbury Police Major Justin Crews.

The call reporting shots fired in the 500 block of Club Drive came in to the emergency dispatch center at about 9:43 p.m. according to reports. At least two neighbors said they heard what they perceived as a volley of shots, but there were no additional reports of any injuries or property damage. The incident was near the intersection of Confederate Avenue and in the area of City Park Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury police at 704-638-5333.