Roll back: Rowan Museum history campers visit the Grove

During the camp, attendees studied about rural mail delivery and the contents of pockets of the first postman. – Submitted

Theresa Pierce, far left, along with Museum Education Coordinator Tricia Denton Creel, top left; teacher and volunteer Sierra Barger and some camp attendees pose for a photo. – Submitted

By Theresa Parker Pierce

For the Salisbury Post

Summer History Camp at the China Grove Roller Mill was a great way to escape the summer heat. The old mill hosted young campers brought back year after year for the biscuits, chicken pie, Cheerwine ice cream and fresh locally grown tomatoes.

“What is that sound?” asked one camper.

“The building was made to move,” the teacher explained. “When I was here alone this morning, I heard the creaks.”

Relieved, the camper went on to question, “How old is this place?”

“The mill was in operation starting in 1895,” came the reply.

That is not the only thing that intrigued the students. They saw the plastic rat and heard the story of how a real rat chewed the wires and caused a fire in the mill long ago.

The roller mill is in good shape now and hosts tours regularly for those who want to bring their families. They can see what the campers saw: great old photos of mill life, the post where the weather was recorded and how wheat was processed from grain to flour. Flour sack dresses are on display. They are a tribute to the thoughtful millers. They found out women were recycling the cloth feed sack bags so they began to add pretty prints.

History campers took a walk to Goodman’s store which hasn’t changed, by design, to make it easy for customers to find things. At the feed store, the students saw animal feed, flower and fruit plants and hardware items. The trip to the store wove seamlessly with the theme of the camp.

Back at the mill, the campers enjoyed a tour of the mill and learned about how China Grove was the site of the first rural mail delivery. The teacher said, “Not everyone was pleased to have the mail delivered because they missed the social excuse of needing to make a trip to town.”

Making biscuits was fun and messy. “Do you want me to put my hands in that?” asked a camper who saw how sticky the dough mixture clung to fingers. But he did and loved it, especially after extra flour made a dough ball. History camp is all about hands-on learning: biscuit cutting, flour bag stamping and squash planting.

At story time, the students enjoyed acting out “The Spider and the Fly,” with props. “This is just like the spider webs we see outside,” a camper connected. History camp is all about connecting. They learned about how a cantaloupe is grown but a pig gives its life for us to have meat.

Mark your calendars for Sept. 20 for the Germanfest at the Old Stone House in Granite Quarry. I call it, “history camp for the entire family.”