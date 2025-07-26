Property tax discount deadlines approaching

Since the mid 1900s, Rowan County has offered taxpayers a discount for paying their property taxes early. If residents pay before July 31, they receive a discount of 1.5 percent. If they pay before Aug. 31, a discount of one percent is given.

If residents drop off their tax payments in person or pay online, so long as the payment is made by the deadline date the discount will be received. If taxpayers mail in their payments than the envelope must be postmarked by the deadline date to receive the discount.