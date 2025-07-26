Morgan Watts: Looking to rent or lease farmland in Rowan County?

By Morgan Watts

N.C. Cooperative Extension



Every month, our office receives several inquiries from individuals looking to rent or lease farmland in Rowan County, whether for pasture or crop production. Unfortunately, we rarely hear from landowners looking to lease out land, even though we know there are a few in the area who might be open to it.

Accessing land is one of the biggest challenges for beginning and small-scale farmers. Purchasing land may not be a feasible option when just starting out. That’s where NC FarmLink comes in.

NC FarmLink, a program of N.C. State Extension, was created to address this challenge. Here’s how they describe their mission:

“NC FarmLink is a program of N.C. State Extension that connects farmers, landowners and service providers across North Carolina, helping to grow the state’s agriculture industry. NC FarmLink maintains databases of both available farmland and farmers looking for land, working with landowners and farmers to ensure an appropriate and lasting match is made. We will help guide you through considerations and assist you in locating resources you will need when negotiating a land tenure arrangement. We envision a resilient agriculture industry where farmers have affordable options for accessing farm and forest land to create sustainable farm operations; where landowners have viable opportunities for keeping their land in farming; and where agriculture continues to be an integral part of our economy, environment, and communities across North Carolina.”

If you are a landowner with property available for rent or lease — or if you are a farmer searching for land — I highly encourage you to create a profile on NC FarmLink .

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to the Rowan County Extension Center at 704-216-8970, visit us at our new location at 1959 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., Ste. 1400, Salisbury, NC 28147, or explore the NC FarmLink website directly.

Let’s work together to keep farmland in production and support the next generation of farmers in Rowan County.

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent with the Rowan County Extension.