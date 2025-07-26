Library Notes: Summer Reading 2025 finale celebration

Rowan Public Library

This week, Rowan Public Library says farewell to Summer Reading 2025: Color Our World. RPL’s Summer Reading journey began with kick off events at each RPL location in May, continued with weekly and special programs for participants of all ages at all RPL locations in, and now moves towards the finale. With our summer reading participants and sponsors, together we colored the summer using all shades of reds, oranges, yellows, greens, blues and purples. As we approach the end of the rainbow, RPL is preparing an amazing Summer Reading Finale Celebration!

On Tuesday, July 29, beginning at 6 p.m., everyone is welcome to join library staff at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) to say farewell to Summer Reading 2025. All ages are invited to enjoy delicious treats and play exciting games. Prize winners for all age groups will be announced at this event. Prize winners may collect their prizes at the Finale Celebration, though they do not need to be present to win. The last day for all ages to claim and collect Summer Reading prizes is Friday, Aug. 29. To learn more about the Summer Reading Finale Celebration, call 980-432-8670. Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programs and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, visit www.friendsofrpl.org.

Standard programs and storytimes are on hiatus until September 2025. In the meantime, for more information about all that Rowan Public Library has to offer, stop by your nearest RPL location, visit online at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670.