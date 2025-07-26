Incidents and felony arrests — July 26

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury police reports

• A burglary on South Fulton Street reportedly occurred between 1:09 and 1:23 a.m. July 24. Total estimated loss was $300.

• A larceny from Cedar Street reportedly noon July 6 and 8:17 a.m. July 19, and was reported July 24. Total estimated loss was $280.

• An assault with a knife on Cedar Street was reported at 8:25 a.m. July 24.

• A larceny from East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 1:20 p.m. July 24. Total estimated loss was $80.

• A larceny from Peeler Street reportedly occurred about 6:34 p.m. July 23 and was reported July 24. Total estimated loss was $50.

• A larceny from Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. July 23 and 6:25 p.m. July 24. Total estimated loss was $300.

• An assault on East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 10 p.m. July 24.

• Sarah Faye Waddell, 36, was charged July 24 on a felony warrant from another agency.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault on Celestial Drive reportedly occurred about 2:27 p.m. July 23.

• A larceny on Old Mocksville Road reportedly occurred between 6:47 a.m. July 11 and 10 p.m. July 17.

• Megan Nichole Moorefield, 29, was charged July 23 with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises and possession of schedule II controlled substance.