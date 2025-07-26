‘I was really scared.’— Livingstone student at center of viral police video

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office can be seen punching William McNeil Jr. in the face during the traffic stop. - Screengrab pulled from McNeil's cell phone video.

William McNeil Jr. raises his hands after a Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's officer breaks his window and attempts to remove him from the vehicle during a traffic stop in February. - Screengrab pulled from McNeil's cell phone video.

William McNeil Jr. can be seen in the body camera footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. - Screengrab pulled from JSO video.

SALISBURY — A video recently began circulating on social media that shows a young Black male’s violent encounter with law enforcement. Although it happened in Jacksonville, Florida, that young man is a Livingstone Blue Bear.

William Anthony McNeil Jr. was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with resisting arrest. However, a video shot on McNeil’s phone from inside the car that was posted on Sunday went viral, prompting reactions from law enforcement and civil rights advocates.

In that video, McNeil can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with officers surrounding his car. McNeil requests that a supervisor be called.

One of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers uses an instrument to break McNeil’s driver’s side window and punch him in the face. That officer, identified as Officer Bowers, opened McNeil’s door and dragged him out of the vehicle. During the next few seconds, Bowers punches McNeil in the face again, despite the fact that the 22-year-old’s arms are restrained behind his back by other officers who swarmed him after he was removed from the vehicle. Bowers continued punching McNeil even after another officer was holding McNeil’s head forcefully against the ground.

McNeil was bloodied during the incident and had part of his teeth knocked out. He also sustained a concussion that is reportedly impacting his memory recall.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is a joint city-county law enforcement agency that covers the city and Duval County. Sheriff T.K. Waters addressed the content of the video earlier this week, and his department released Bowers’ body cam footage, saying that social media is not reality.

“On Sunday, July 20, 2025, JSO was made aware that cell phone camera footage represented to be from this arrest was circulating on social media,” JSO said in a statement. “The agency immediately began both a criminal and administrative review of the officers’ actions. These administrative reviews are ongoing, but the State Attorney’s Office has determined that none of the involved officers violated criminal law.

“Even though the administrative review has yet to be completed, JSO released the body worn camera footage because Officer Bowers consented to its release and waived his Officers’ Bill of Rights pertaining to that discreet piece of evidence. Due to the ongoing internal review, no further information will be released at this time, as it is confidential under Florida law.”

The body camera footage that was released shows the incident from the time that McNeil was pulled over. The officer said that McNeil was operating a vehicle without his headlights despite inclement weather conditions. In the video, water droplets can be seen on McNeil’s vehicle, but it does not appear to be actively raining. The pullover also occurs during the day. McNeil opens his door and indicates to the officer that his window is broken. McNeil and Bowers exchange remarks. Bowers informs him why he pulled him over and asks for his license and registration, which McNeil declines to give him.

McNeil then requests to speak to a supervisor and closes his door. Bowers calls for additional officers to the scene. McNeil’s repeated requests for a supervisor are denied, and although another present officer attempts to de-escalate the situation, Bowers proceeds to break the window.

During a press conference this week, a visibly shaken McNeil recounted the incident.

“I just really wanted to know why I was getting pulled over and why I needed to step out of the car when I know I didn’t do nothing wrong,” he said. “I was really just scared.”

Livingstone College President Anthony J. Davis was also present at that press conference. With the subject in the story being a Livingstone student, Davis wanted to be there to support him. But the president of the Salisbury-based college also knows McNeil personally. McNeil is a biology major who played trombone in the college’s band.

“This is a young man who checks the boxes, all the Rs: respectful, reliable, showing resolve and restraint,” Davis said. “He showed all that and still found himself on the other side of an assault.”

Davis defended McNeil’s actions throughout his encounter.

“If you watch the video and slow it down frame by frame, you will see that this young man was very respectful,” he said. “… All the police officer had to do was get him a supervisor. The police had a right to tell him to get out of the car, but (McNeil) had a right to know why they were stopping him and asking him to get out of the car.”

While Davis laments that the entire situation occurred at all, it was the officer’s progressive use of force that stood out to him as being wrong.

“After they knock out the window, the guy punches him in the face,” Davis said. “Then their chief, who is supposed to be the one who looks at all this and investigates all this, his statement is well, I agree with the level of force. Really? You teach your officers to punch unarmed people in the face. I want to know what day of the academy that is taught.”

Davis spoke with friends in law enforcement after the encounter.

“A number of them said, almost unanimously, that it was bad policing,” Davis said. “I am not going to say they are bad police, but that day, bad policing.

“Watch the video, he knocked the window out, was that necessary? Certainly, it was not necessary when someone had their hands here, for someone to punch them.”

Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and even George Floyd, spoke at the press conference with McNeil.

“To the sheriff, respectfully, you cannot justify this,” Crump said. “You cannot condone this. You have to condemn this.”

Crump later added, “I thought police officers were supposed to be the ones to de-escalate the situation. They were the ones escalating the matter while this young man represented the best of us … It is not anti-police when an American citizen asks why are you stopping me. That is an American citizen exercising his constitutional rights.”

McNeil’s mother, Latoya Solomon, spoke during that event too. She said that the day she saw the video, she could not make it past the window being broken.

“It was not until a few months ago that I finally finished the whole video,” she said. “I am thankful to God for protecting him because I know what the outcome could have been, but I believe faith in God is what protected my only son.”