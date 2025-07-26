Gotta’ Run: Time to hit the road again!

Most of our readers know by now that I love exploring new parts of our amazing country. I have already seen all 50 states from a bicycle seat, and along the way have found many challenging and exhausting days in pursuit of another new road or town.

At this writing on Wednesday evening, I have found an opportunity to seek out more new roads and towns. My broken back happened 14 months ago and healing is still going well. Lots of challenges have been met with running and physical activity, but as of tonight, I have not even sat on the bicycle seat yet. Not once since the completion of my Mississippi River ride into New Orleans in October 2023. Tomorrow morning, I will sit on that seat for a short ride, then plan to take the bike to Porter at Skinny Wheels for a quick tune-up to make sure it is road ready.

If all goes well, I plan to drive toward Detroit this coming Wednesday with hopes to arrive north of the city late that day. I have big plans for the next 6-8 days. Here is a rough itinerary should all go really well. As always on my trips, the next road might have something exciting to see.

North of Detroit are Sarnia and Port Huron, Ontario. I plan to spend the night in that area and then travel north along Lake Huron following the coastline to Bay City and on to Cheboygan, Michigan. Mackinac (pronounced Makinaw) Island, a popular tourist area, is across a bridge that separates Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. Should time allow and I hope it will, I will ride or drive to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and touch again on Lake Superior.

This trip likely will be a mix of driving and cycling to cover the distance required to see everything. The Lake Superior portion is on lesser roads and has few towns. Of the towns for several hundred miles along Lake Superior in this area, Sault Ste. Marie is by far the largest at just over 13,000 residents.

From this northernmost point of the trip, I will eventually turn south overland and rejoin Lake Michigan and enter Wisconsin on the way to the Green Bay area. All of these areas are new to my travels although I have visited each of these lakes before. I once worked in Green Bay so currently I plan to end the exploratory part of the excursion there. Then, I will drive south toward Chicago and head for home.

Not sure at this point how much I will cycle and how much I will drive; I am excited to see these new areas and submit my travels as daily updates again to the Post. Readers in the past have offered wonderful tips on things to see so please send me those at david.freeze@ctc.net. I am especially excited to see the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum and its Edmund Fitzgerald exhibit near White Point, Michigan. There is also the Pictured Rocks National Seashore and plenty more in the same area.

Next up for local runners and walkers is the SRR Prediction Run 5K on Aug. 23 at City Park. The Recreation Center will host post-run breakfast refreshments, awards and a demonstration of running products available at Ralph Baker Shoes. Those products highlighted will be Topos shoes, Feetures socks and Oofus sandals. Ralph Baker Shoes will award a free pair of running shoes to the Prediction Run 5K winner.

For those new to a prediction, each participant will predict their time for an accurately measured 5k course. All watches and phones and any other timing devices are not allowed. The closest time prediction wins.

Look for this and others upcoming events at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.