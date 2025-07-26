Edging beyond the comfort zone: Spencer hosts third annual youth fire camp

Harper Lanning, 10, one of the 15 campers at this year’s Justin Monroe Fire Camp in Spencer, inverted, intentionally, during her escaping efforts the fire tower. A challenging and rare move, Harper was proud of herself, as was her father, Spencer Fire Chief Michael Lanning.

One of the many experiences students get to tackle in the Justin Monroe Fire Camp in Spencer is learning to use the SawzAll and the Jaws of Life to extricate people from cars in crashes.

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SPENCER — For the third year in a row, young people from Spencer and around Rowan County got a hands-on education about what being a firefighter is all about.

The Justin E. Monroe Fire Camp is a three-day program for students who are heading into grades six through nine. This year’s camp, which is hosted by the Spencer Fire Department and taught by Chief Michael Lanning and his department, ran July 22-24, and ended in a graduation ceremony on the stage at Spencer’s new Town Park.

The camp is one of the ways Lisa Monroe works to keep her son’s memory alive. Justin was one of two firefighters to die in the line of duty in the Salisbury Millworks Fire on March 7, 2008. Monroe, who was just 19, and Victor Isler were killed in the fire and Lisa continues to work with her son’s former department in Spencer to keep her son’s memory alive. In addition to the summer camp, each year the department presents the Justin Monroe Leadership Award.

She readily explains that Justin wanted to be a firefighter from a very young age, and at just 14, he became a junior volunteer at Miller’s Ferry Fire Department‚ where he was named Junior Firefighter of the Year. By his senior year in high school he was a full fledged EMT, and by 19, he was a lieutenant with the Miller’s Ferry. He started working part-time at the Salisbury Fire Department and at the Spencer Fire Department in 2007 while continuing his role in Miller’s Ferry.

Lisa believes in encouraging young students who are interested in the job, but she also says the camp teaches “independence, confidence and accountability.” Each year she attends the camp, and this year she was there all the way through.

There were 15 students this year after one had to pull out, the largest class so far, said Lanning.

During the three days, the students are exposed to a variety of experiences. They learn how to handle a fire hose on full stream. They gain understanding of the role and the importance of each piece of equipment in the uniforms and on the trucks. They learn about making forced entry into a building, and they learn first hand what it feels like to be inside a smoke filled space where you cannot see clearly. They see a doll house set on fire and begin to understand about how a fire works and the patterns you can see. They practice making extrication from a crashed vehicle and get a short course in CPR. And on the final day, they visit the fire training tower at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and have an opportunity to rappel down the four-story tower.

Nearly half of this year’s participants were returning students, and Lanning said a few have even attended all three years. He and Lisa both want the camp to become a permanent event each year, and Lanning said there are plans to bring back a junior firefighting program for those over the age of 14 that not only would be a benefit to the Spencer department but to Rowan County.

Students in this year’s program included Hunter Lanning, Harper Lanning, Drake Johnson, Jack Thomas, Cam Cress, Evan Baker, Cameron Stevens, Hallie Head, Henry Waller, Callen Eberle, Levi Bogle, Maison Belk, Ellie Freeze, Jackson Williams and Easton Shehan.

Hallie Head, a young woman who was in the camp last year as well, said she “absolutely” has hopes of becoming a firefighter, and her aunt, who just happens to be Lisa, said she fully supports that, but mom and dad are the ones Hallie has to convince.

“I had a great time last year, but this year, I kinda knew this is what I want to do,” said Hallie.

Hunter Lanning, 13, is the son of Chief Lanning and he, too, has his eyes on following in his father’s footsteps, something his father appreciates with a smile.

But Hunter also had a request for Waller — “I want them to add some new things,” he said. “We get to do some good stuff, but it has been the same every year, so I hope next year they are going to add some new things.”

The challenge in that, said both Lanning and Waller, is because of the campers’ ages, there are risks they are not able to take. But both said they have their thinking caps on, and Lanning said maybe something with a physical conditioning and health motivation, such as taking a run to start the day, would be a good addition.

And there is a requirement for following directions and proper behavior. Failure in either can lead to push-ups, which is intended to help students understand that while the camp is meant to be fun, it is also intended to show the serious nature of what firefighters do when they are called to help. In those moments, following orders and being professional is not just essential, it can be critical, life or death.

The camp is also an opportunity for the students to face and overcome some of their fears. Last year, Lanning’s daughter Harper, one of the youngest students, rappelled down the tower attached to her dad’s harness.

This year, she not only went down on her own, but during the second effort, she inverted. According to Chad Moss, one of the fire instructors, inverting, which is essentially turning upside down the rope as you are descending, is used in situations where another rescuer is on a rope and is having an emergency.

“Say another firefighter is on the rope and has a heart attack, and he cannot get himself up or down, he can’t help himself,” he said. “I would go down, invert, harness him to me, cut his ropes and bring him down.” It isn’t an easy or a common move, and Moss said it had been years since he had done it. For Harper to attempt it, let alone accomplish it, was impressive.

And another camper faced a very different kind of fear. Afraid of heights, as she crested the last of the ladders up the tower, which at the end is a railing ladder attached to the side of the wall, not regular stairs like the rest of the climb, she was encouraging herself. She made it over the lip and onto the roof, and though incredibly anxious, she got herself calmed down and managed to stick around and watch her classmates. Making it all the way up to the roof and then staying was a huge facing down of her fear, and Lisa applauded her.

“This is what it’s about,” she said. “Getting a chance to face something that scares you, something that you think you can’t do, and come through it.”

Lisa herself is a testament to overcoming, experiencing not just the loss of her son but in short order the loss of her husband and her father. She has become an instructor in fire and emergency services at RCCC and continues to carry the passion and the memories of her loved ones in her encouragement of others.

At the end of the day Wednesday, Lanning presented each camper with a certificate and a shield with their name on it.

“Over the past few days, you’ve stepped into roles that symbolize courage, teamwork and heart,” Lanning said. “You’ve faced challenges, pushed past your limits and learned what it means to serve something bigger than yourself. And today, you rappelled off a training tower. That took genuine bravery. You stood up there, looked over the edge, and chose to trust your training, your team and most importantly, yourself. That’s the kind of courage that will take you far in life, no matter what path you follow. You are capable of more than you realize. You’ve proven that here. Carry that confidence with you. Stand up for others. Keep learning. And always lead with courage and compassion.”