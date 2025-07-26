Darrell Blackwelder: Limelight hydrangeas are showing white, puffy blooms

There are many shrubs blooming throughout the county garnering white, puffy blooms. Some people are confused and think these profuse bloomers are a type of snowball bush. However, these landscape plants in full bloom are most likely hydrangea paniculata. There are many cultivars of this shrub available from small plants to tree form types. “Limelight” seems to be a popular cultivar grown in this area and is now in full bloom. It is amazing these plants look so good in the heat we’ve experienced over the past few weeks.

This is a relatively new cultivar introduced from Holland. The deciduous shrub can have very large, white flowers from 6 to 12 inches in length. Limelight hydrangeas adapt well to sunlight better than the older grandiflora hydrangea cultivars. These showy plants grow best in loamy soil with ample moisture, but when well established, can adapt to dry weather conditions often experienced in our area. This is a major advantage with this type of hydrangea — is its ability to grow in sunny locations. It adapts best with full sun in the morning and shade in the afternoon.

These profuse flowering shrubs can reach heights of 8-12 feet so be careful in placement. There are several dwarf cultivars such as “Little Lime” that are more compact and much smaller. These plants are disease and insect hardy but can be a favorite meal for deer. Go to the web at https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/all/hydrangea-paniculata/ for more detailed information about this cultivar.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.