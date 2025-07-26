‘Back to School Bazaar’ bringing together variety of organizations to local resource fair

SALISBURY — The local Boys and Girls Club is partnering with local nonprofit Students in Training to host the “Back to School Bazaar,” an event aimed at partnering local families with nonprofits and other businesses that can provide help.

The event will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 3401 Mooresville Road, where both the Boys and Girls Club and Students in Training are in the process of moving, on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“That’s another one of the big things we’re trying to do, with it being where the Boys and Girls Club will be, we’re trying to use it as a way to kind of show people this is where the facility is and get interest forms up,” said Students in Training Director Robert Howell.

Howell said that Students in Training will be bringing computers that they have refurbished to give away. The organization accepts old and unused computer equipment as donations and either refurbishes or recycles it. The event will also include Food Lion Feeds, who will be giving groceries to families in need, and a giveaway of backpacks donated by Kimball Screen Prints. He said they also have approximately 25 vendors, including Communities in Schools, Happy Farms, the N.C. Transportation Museum and Partners in Learning.

“We’ve tried to reach out to as many (organizations) as we can. I hate that we’re probably missing some of the nonprofits, but I’m hoping this can be an annual thing and we can bring them in then. There’s plenty of kids in this county, and not just one after school program can serve them all, so being able to bring in these different groups and programs, the biggest thing to me is the kids are getting the programs they’re interested in,” said Howell.

He also said that the event serves as a resource fair that aims to connect local families with organizations from a variety of focuses and areas.

“We’ve tried to invite any nonprofits we can think of that are serving youth or children in the area. I’m sure we’ve missed some, it’s our first time doing this, but we’re trying to get anybody involved that we can. The idea is to have all these services and great nonprofits in there, bring them together in one spot and have the families that need those services in one spot,” said Howell.

He said that the organization has “a big gym and there’s plenty of outdoor space,” so he was still signing up organizations and offering spots to any organizations that showed interest.

“I want these (organizations), if they’re available, to show up. I’ve still been signing people up as I think about people, or for some that I’d reached out earlier to and they’re now getting back. We definitely want to bring anybody that can come. For nonprofits, it doesn’t cost them anything,” said Howell.

The event will also feature “a bunch of different activities” to provide family-friendly fun, said Howell.

“We’re just trying to make it a good event to bring everybody together and have a fun day. We’ve got a lot of fun activities for the kids, and we have a bunch of different activities. We’re going to try to have plenty of activities for the younger kids, too,” said Howell.

Howell took over Students in Training in 2021, and the organization has been based in Granite Quarry until recently, when they began working with the newly-formed Boys and Girls Club to find a permanent home together. Before taking over as director, Howell was a former student involved in the organization’s STEM-focused programming, which he said is one of the main reasons that he was able to find his current career in IT for United Healthcare.

The organization runs several programs aimed at connecting students with additional resources and providing STEM- and technology-focused programming, including its recent summer camp which included 3D printing, coding and entrepreneurship classes.

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can contact the organization at 704-630-7676 or visit the website at sitorg.org.