Ann Farabee: Never felt alone

By Ann Farabee

There have certainly been some scary times. There have been times I was too nervous to even speak. My life has not been the perfect life, but even so, I have never felt alone.

If my dad had too much to drink and the situation at home began to escalate, I went outside to my special private spots. Those places varied during my childhood in location, but they were always available — big rocks to sit on behind the garage or a tree in the neighbor’s backyard that I could climb. Nature always brought me peace, because God created it and it is beautiful. Life can be hard.. Sometimes, being alone brings peace.

Children throughout all generations have problems to face.

As parents or grandparents, we tend to go to bat for our children, don’t we?

In elementary school, the boys on my team always wanted to go to bat for me. They knew I was an automatic O-U-T. It was embarrassing, but what could I do?

However, when I beat out all the other spellers to win the Rowan-Cabarrus County Spelling Bee Championship in sixth grade, even though I was the last one remaining on the stage, I sure did not feel alone!

When my older sister was accepted into UNC Chapel Hill, my mother kept up with every single event that went on in Chapel Hill, as if we lived there. Letters were written. Phone calls were made. I missed my sister. But I never felt alone.

Three years later, I had friends driving me to college and home on the weekends. I called my mother one night a week from a pay phone at the end of my dormitory hall. Sometimes, I had to wait in line for 30 minutes to make that call, but it was worth the wait, because the call helped me to never feel alone.

One summer, I worked nightly at Pizza Inn in Charlotte and drove home at 4 a.m. There were three other summers when I worked in Cannon Mills on third shift, and drove to work at 11 p.m. Although they were my first experiences driving alone at night, I never felt alone.

I guess it is called growing up.

Changes came in my life. New people. New experiences. New places.

One thing remained constant, letting me know to fear not. It let me know I did not have to fear because I was not alone. I knew to fear not because Jesus was with me.

My life had begun to change and I was becoming an adult, but I barely recognized it.

One day, I was living with my parents and seemingly the next day, I realized I was driving home alone at 4 a.m. during pre-cellphone days, and there were no places to stop if I needed help.

Those rides home became another opportunity to pray more — so I did. I talked aloud to Jesus all the way home. One of those nights on my way home, I asked Jesus over and over to help me not run out of gas because there was no place to stop. My prayer was answered.

A few years earlier, I had accepted Jesus Christ into my heart and life as my personal Savior. If fear or doubt began to creep into my mind, I prayed or sang songs to my Jesus.

What if I had an accident? What if something went wrong with the car? What if someone followed me and I felt unsafe? There were no cellphones, no pay phones, no service stations — just the road. So, while on the road, I learned to pray — all the way home. Prayer time in the car was not just for my safe travel, but for all the people and situations in my life.

God put me on that dark road home in the middle of those nights for a reason. It would be where I would learn to pray when alone with Jesus.

Isaiah 41:10 brought continual comfort and peace: “Fear not for I am with you.”

Once I remembered to pray, I never felt alone because I was reminded that I was not alone.

Jesus was there and heard my prayer. If we remember to pray all the way home, we will never feel alone.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.