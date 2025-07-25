RoCo Public Health releases State of the County Health Report 

Earlier this week, Rowan County Public Health announced the release of the 2024 State of the County Health (SOTCH) Report, which provides an in-depth overview of the county’s progress on key health priorities, highlights emerging health concerns and showcases the impact of collaborative programs. The report reflects significant advancements in health services, access and community outcomes since the completion of the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

The 2024 SOTCH Report was also recognized for excellence by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) during the 2025 Spring Community Health Assessment/Community Health Improvement Plan (CHA/CHIP) Institute, honoring Rowan County’s commitment to community health improvement and data-driven decision-making.

Looking ahead, the upcoming 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) will serve as Rowan County’s comprehensive evaluation of local health priorities, community concerns and service gaps. While the CHNA occurs every three to four years and guides long-term planning and resource allocation, the SOTCH report provides annual updates in the interim years. Together, the CHNA and SOTCH work in tandem— the CHNA identifies community-driven priorities and creates a roadmap for action, while the SOTCH tracks progress, highlights emerging issues, and documents health improvements between assessments. The 2025 CHNA will build on insights from recent SOTCH reports, ensuring Rowan County’s public health strategies remain responsive, equitable, and informed by community needs. Several highlights from the 2024 SOTCH Report are listed below.

Medicaid expansion & SNAP access

Rowan County Public Health promoted Medicaid expansion and new SNAP eligibility to help residents access vital healthcare and nutrition resources.

“In 2024, Rowan County Public Health helped spread awareness about the expansion by sharing information at various community events, ensuring residents knew how to apply and access care,” the report says. “Additionally, the Healthy Rowan Coalition dedicated one of its monthly meetings to a special presentation on Medicaid expansion, helping local organizations and community partners better understand its impact and how to support eligible individuals.”

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) outreach

Innovative digital marketing and geofencing strategies were used to connect more families to WIC benefits, supporting healthier outcomes for women and children.

“These efforts ensure that eligible families are informed about the benefits of the WIC program and how to access healthy food, nutrition education and breastfeeding support,” the report say. “By using these innovative outreach methods, Rowan County Public Health is working to connect more residents to the resources they need for a healthier future.”

Mental health & substance use initiatives

Novant Health and local partners integrated mental health screenings into routine care, while the HOPE Program expanded harm reduction efforts by widely distributing Narcan and opening mobile and jail-based access points.

“In December 2023, the HOPE program launched its Safe Syringe Program, which quickly became a key source for distributing Narcan, a life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses,” the report says. “This initiative, along with the installation of two Narcan vending machines in the county jails in September 2023, has significantly expanded Narcan availability in Rowan County.”

Those efforts have reportedly resulted in a notable increase of Narcan distribution.

“Throughout the year, HOPE worked alongside community partners to establish four new mobile Narcan sites throughout the county, further enhancing access to this vital resource,” the report says. “… we believe the rise in Narcan availability has played a crucial role in the decrease in reported overdoses in the county.”

HOPE has also been working with local law enforcement to receive dead-on-arrival (DOA) cases, helping address missed DOA calls when EMS was canceled.”

Food security partnerships

Collaborations with the Rowan Food and Farm Network, Summer Meals Program, and local farmers markets improved food access and addressed food insecurity across the county.

“(The Food and Farm Network) brings together partners from public health, local farms, nonprofits and community organizations to collaborate on solutions that increase access to healthy, local food,” the report says. “By combining their efforts, the network works to secure grants and implement initiatives that support food access, such as providing farmers market vouchers to seniors and WIC participants.”

According to the report, more than 70,000 meals were served to Rowan-Salisbury Schools students through the Summer Meals Program.

“In June 2024, the beloved ‘Yum Yum’ Bus operated for 18 days, followed by another 18 days in July, providing meals to children across Rowan County,” the report says. “While this was a decrease compared to the number of meals served in 2023, this decline may be partially attributed to the introduction of the NC SunBucks program, which provided families with additional funds to purchase groceries over the summer. Despite the slight decrease, the Summer Meals Program remains a critical resource for ensuring Rowan County children have access to nutritious food when school is not in session.”

Emerging issues identified

The report also highlighted several pressing concerns requiring collaborative action, including rising communicable diseases, youth mental health needs, housing affordability challenges and rebuilding trust in public health.

Those various factors reflect the “interconnected nature of health and the social determinants” influence on health outcomes.

The SOTCH Report plays a critical role in public health accreditation and accountability, offering policymakers, community partners and residents a snapshot of health progress and priorities between CHNA cycles.