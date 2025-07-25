Local towns announce National Night Out events; participation welcome

National Night Out attendees visited the multiple tents at a previous event in Kannapolis. — Submitted by Betsy Barnette

Swipe or click to see more

All ages come and visit with therapy dog Millie during a previous National Night Out in Kannapolis. — Submitted by Betsy Barnette

Swipe or click to see more

Attendees and police take time to have a photo together at a previous National Night Out in Kannapolis. — Submitted by Betsy Barnette

Swipe or click to see more

Children played in the park at a previous National Night Out event in Kannapolis. — Submitted by Betsy Barnette

Swipe or click to see more

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

National Night Out, an annual community building event that promotes and strengthens police and community partnerships, has been planned in several local towns, offering a variety of family friendly activities.

On Aug. 9, Fun in Faith will be presenting its annual National Night Out event honoring its first responders. Kicking off the celebration at 5 p.m. will be a cruise in, which will include cars, along with antique firetrucks and police vehicles.

Additional events taking place during this time will be an opportunity to visit food trucks and other vendors, crafts and water games and inflatable slides for the children.

A concert, featuring Rowan County’s own Darrell Harwood, will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Faith Legion Park bandstand, located at 1019 Gantt St., Faith.

Dale Peeler, Faith’s mayor pro tem, said the “town of Faith is excited to have again this year on Aug. 9 our Night Out on the Town. It will be fun for the whole family.”

For additional information about the cruise in, call Peeler at 704-202-3123 or for vendor details call Lisa Jackson at 980-234-8121.

Kannapolis will be celebrating its National Night Out on Aug. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Veterans Park, 119 N. Main Street, during which time their police and fire department staff will be on hand to meet and interact with everyone.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the celebration, which will include free food, along with adult Bingo and children’s games.

Free school supplies and backpacks will be distributed, and non-profit organizations will also be there providing information on community services or details about volunteering with an organization.

The band, 9 DayTrip, will also be performing during the event.

As noted in a release, the group is from the Carolinas and plays a mix of soulful blues, Carolina country and rock-n-roll. They have won several awards including Best Americana Group of the Year by the Carolina Music Awards.

For more information or to participate in the Kannapolis event, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or call 704-920-4332.