UPDATE: Deputies locate victim’s truck in homicide, questioning several people

This truck belongs to the victim in a murder.

Swipe or click to see more

The vehicle of a potential witness in a murder outside of Rockwell.

Swipe or click to see more

The truck belonging to a 76-year-old Rockwell man who was shot and killed outside a residence in the 5600 block of Emanuel Road sometime Friday morning has been located, according to investigators.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially responded to the scene, which is just across the county line.

According to a release from Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw, a 911 call at 9:48 a.m. July 25 reported a man, later identified as Ralph Eudy, appeared to be deceased and on his tractor in the driveway. On arrival, deputies discovered Eudy had been shot. Deputies immediately secured the area and began looking for evidence.

Investigators initially requested the public’s help in finding Eudy’s truck, but as of 7:15 p.m. investigators had located that vehicle and a car that belongs to a possible witness in the incident.

Chief Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Owens has confirmed that investigators are questioning several individuals and are conducting search warrants at two separate residences at opposite ends of the county.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can call the tip line at 704-932-7463 or text information to 274637 (CRIMES). All information can be provided anonymously.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.