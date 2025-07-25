County updates RCC plan to potentially include Salisbury in planning “one-stop shop”

SALISBURY — As part of the ongoing renovations of the Rowan Community Center, formerly the West End Plaza, the county is looking to create a “one-stop shop,” which would include the planning department, tax collections and any other departments involved in issuing permits or performing inspections.

On Monday, the board of commissioners voted to amend the master plan of the project to include the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Department, a move that county officials said only opens the door for the city.

County Director of Engineering Craig Powers said that the question was being brought before the board on Monday because the city had shown initial interest in the move. Powers’ request simply included asking ADW Architects, the firm handling the planning and design phases of the project, to add the city’s land and development department to its study. He said that the negotiations for payments including the costs of construction and rental rates would occur later.

“If you’ve paid attention to permitting, inspections, planning and development over the past decade, this is big. I’ve talked with (Salisbury Mayor Tamara Sheffield) for a time about them coming in with the county and creating a true one-stop shop,” said Board Chairman Greg Edds.

County Manager Aaron Church emphasized that Monday’s agenda item did not mean that the city department would be moving, adding that the study that is being approved may come back and state that there is not enough space for the city.

“As the manager said this doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. But, to be at this point — I remember being on the Chamber (of Commerce) board two decades ago, and the chamber was mediating between developers, the county and the city, because we just weren’t very good at it. The fact that we’re at this point now is a real testament to the county folks and our manager getting together with (Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene Jr.) and agreeing to look at this. I’m really hopeful they can pull this off,” said Edds.

Currently, the county plans to move almost every department involved in planning, permitting and development into the former JCPenney as part of its planned “one-stop shop.” Departments included in the plan are the tax assessment, tax collections, building inspections, planning and the register of deeds departments. The Environmental Health Department is already in the process of moving into the Health Department’s portion of the former Salisbury Mall.

After the discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the amendment.

