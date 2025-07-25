County updates RCC plan to potentially include Salisbury in planning “one-stop shop”
Published 12:10 am Friday, July 25, 2025
SALISBURY — As part of the ongoing renovations of the Rowan Community Center, formerly the West End Plaza, the county is looking to create a “one-stop shop,” which would include the planning department, tax collections and any other departments involved in issuing permits or performing inspections.
On Monday, the board of commissioners voted to amend the master plan of the project to include the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Department, a move that county officials said only opens the door for the city.
County Director of Engineering Craig Powers said that the question was being brought before the board on Monday because the city had shown initial interest in the move. Powers’ request simply included asking ADW Architects, the firm handling the planning and design phases of the project, to add the city’s land and development department to its study. He said that the negotiations for payments including the costs of construction and rental rates would occur later.
“If you’ve paid attention to permitting, inspections, planning and development over the past decade, this is big. I’ve talked with (Salisbury Mayor Tamara Sheffield) for a time about them coming in with the county and creating a true one-stop shop,” said Board Chairman Greg Edds.
County Manager Aaron Church emphasized that Monday’s agenda item did not mean that the city department would be moving, adding that the study that is being approved may come back and state that there is not enough space for the city.
“As the manager said this doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. But, to be at this point — I remember being on the Chamber (of Commerce) board two decades ago, and the chamber was mediating between developers, the county and the city, because we just weren’t very good at it. The fact that we’re at this point now is a real testament to the county folks and our manager getting together with (Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene Jr.) and agreeing to look at this. I’m really hopeful they can pull this off,” said Edds.
Currently, the county plans to move almost every department involved in planning, permitting and development into the former JCPenney as part of its planned “one-stop shop.” Departments included in the plan are the tax assessment, tax collections, building inspections, planning and the register of deeds departments. The Environmental Health Department is already in the process of moving into the Health Department’s portion of the former Salisbury Mall.
After the discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the amendment.
In other news from the commissioner meeting on Monday:
- The commissioners approved permits to exceed the noise ordinance for both the Dragon Boat Festival and the Float the Goat concert series. Both are High Rock Lake-centered events, with the Dragon Boat Festival being held on Saturday at the Shrine Club, 6480 Long Ferry Road, and the Float the Goat concerts occurring on August 9 and August 16 on the water near Goat Island.
- The commissioners approved a request for approximately $821,000 in discretionary funding from the state legislature. The funding would pay for the local match portion of the approximately $3,285,600 in federal funding from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program that the county is applying for through the Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization. The approximately $4 million in total funding would pay for preliminary engineering for the proposed Interstate 85 interchange in East Spencer at Correll Street and McCanless Road.
- The commissioners voted to renew County Manager Aaron Church’s contract with a few changes. The primary change was increasing Church’s salary from approximately $191,000 to $205,000. The commissioners removed several provisions allowing for moving expenses and merit increases in favor of a retention bonus, which is a compounding $1,000 a year bonus. The compounding bonus means Church receives a $11,000 bonus in 2025 as it is his 11th year as manager, and he would receive $12,000 next year. Church’s contract now runs through 2030.