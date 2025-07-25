College baseball: Persistent, resilient and confident, South grad James will play in SAC

By Mike London

STATESVILLE — “The three sure things in life — death, taxes and JD James making a big defensive play at first base.”

So said JD James, a South Rowan graduate and current Statesville Owls first baseman who doesn’t lack confidence. James said it cheerfully, but he was dead serious.

Not lacking confidence is a necessary thing in baseball. You’d better be confident if you’re going to walk to the plate and try to hit a 90 mph fastball. You’d better be confident if you hope to succeed in a game where failure on 65 percent of your at-bats is just about guaranteed. You’d better be confident to excel in the biggest moments, and James often has. He was 6-for-10 in the 2022 3A State Championship Series. He hit the walk-off homer than ended the Western Regional Series.

James committed recently to continue his baseball career and education at Emory & Henry, a scenic school tucked away among the mountains, hills, woods and streams of southwestern Virginia.

“When Emory & Henry started recruiting me, I was excited,” James said. “They made an offer and then came back and added some more money. It’s a chance to play in one of the best D-II conferences.”

Emory & Henry isn’t the first school that comes to mind you talk about South Atlantic Conference baseball, but the Wasps are equal partners in a league that contains diamond heavyweights such as Catawba, Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne. Wingate has won it all. Catawba and L-R have been close.

West Rowan and Emory & Henry grad Steven Smith, one of James’ teammate on the Owls, helped put E&H baseball on the radar back in the spring when he put together one of the greatest seasons in program history.

“Steven is a great player, he just committed to App State, and I’m working every day to have the same kind of success he had at Emory & Henry,” James said. “D-I is still the ultimate goal for me.”

Part of James’ confidence is that he competed in high school in an intense era. East Rowan and South Rowan had terrific talent, work ethic and coaching, and they battled each other in various arenas for a long time.

East won a 3A state title in 2024.

South won it all in 2022. That was James’ senior year.

“Our games with East in 2022 were epic, fans may never see games that good again, and people are only now beginning to realize how great that South team was,” James said. “The Cubs just took Kane Kepley in the second round. I believe Haiden Leffew (who portaled from Wake Forest to Texas) will be a first-round pick next summer. Nathan Chrismon and Ty Hubbard are starters for Catawba.”

And then there’s James. The first baseman was the MVP of the 2022 3A State Championship Series, as South Rowan beat a South Brunswick squad that was led by Walker Jenkins. Jenkins was the fifth pick of the 2023 draft and is now the Minnesota Twins’ top prospect.

James’ baseball journey since high school has taken place on pot-holed dirt roads, not smooth highways. He has been at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute (usually referred to as Caldwell Tech) in Hudson for three years. There were some tests of his faith and will power, as he was stuck behind an All-America player in 2023 and redshirted. He was ready to play in 2024, but Caldwell brought in another high-profile first baseman, so he was a part-timer. It wasn’t until this year that he became a full-time starter. He put up solid offensive numbers, showed some power and surprising wheels and excelled defensively.

“Defense has been the constant for me since I was very young,” James said. “My dad coached a lot of my teams. When your dad coaches, that usually means you pitch, but I didn’t pitch. He always told me he needed my glove at first base.”

First base is an ideal place for a strapping (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) lefty hitter and lefty thrower to be. That was the case when James was 8 years old, and it still is.

Every summer, no matter how things went at Caldwell Tech, the Owls, who are based at West Iredell High, have provided a place for James to get plenty of summer at-bats in the wood bat Southern Collegiate Baseball League. This is the third year with the Owls for James and his best friend, Drew Park, an infielder from Mooresville.

“I could have tried another team in another league, but the Owls always have treated me well,” James said. “Loyalty is a big thing for me, so I’m with the Owls again.”

Park finished at Caldwell Tech in 2024 and was on the team this year at Emory & Henry.

“Drew and I are like brothers, and I told him when he played his last game at Caldwell that we’d be on the field together in college again one day,” James said. “I guess it’s a fate thing. Now I’m headed to Emory & Henry.”

While he was a regular at Caldwell Tech this season, James still ran into adversity, dislocating a knee on a swing in March.

“It was kind of a meaningless, mid-week game, and I swung at an outside fastball and the back of my left knee buckled,” James said. “I dislocated the knee and sprained the MCL. When I went to orthopedics, they said I could be playing baseball again in 6 to 8 weeks. I knew I couldn’t miss that much time and still get recruited.”

Cadarreus Mason, a former South football star, helped James with is comeback. He missed about 10 days, but his season resumed, and schools such as Emory & Henry got to see him play.

“I took the physical therapy ultra-seriously, three hours a day and I made it back,” James said. “Overcoming that injury so quickly was a miracle, a blessing. I did lose some at-bats. and that hurt my final stats some, but I was back in the lineup for the key part of the season. Now I’ve got a chance to keep playing, and I plan to make the most of every opportunity.”