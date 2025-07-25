Blotter for July 25

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Littering reportedly occurred on Driftwood Trail in Salisbury on July 22 at 10:19 a.m.

• Larceny reportedly occurred on Autumn Glen Drive in Rockwell on July 22 at 5:18 p.m.

• An assault reportedly occurred on Madeiros Drive in Salisbury between 11 p.m. on July 18 and 11:30 p.m. on July 18.

• Larceny reportedly occurred on Link Street in Rockwell between 5:30 p.m. on July 19 and 4:17 p.m. on July 22.

• An attempted breaking and entering occurred on Highland Park Drive in Salisbury on July 22.

Salisbury Police Department reports

• Credit card fraud reportedly occurred in the 800 block of East Innes Street between 11:32 a.m. on July 22 and 7 a.m. on July 24. The total estimated loss is $48.

• Burglary reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of South Fulton Street between 1:09 and 1:23 a.m. on July 24. The total estimated loss was $300.

• Larceny reportedly occurred at the Speedway on East Innes Street between 2:10 and 2:11 a.m. on July 24. The total estimated loss was $29.