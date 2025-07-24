Working – and still falling short: More than 2 in 5 workers in Rowan County’s most common jobs struggle to get by Published 12:08 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

New research zeroes in on households living paycheck to paycheck, yet often with income that’s too high for assistance.

By Ali Edwards

For the Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — In 2023, 42 percent of workers in North Carolina’s 20 most common jobs lived in households that couldn’t afford basics, according to the latest available data from United Way North Carolina and its research partner United For ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). These workers — the backbone of every community — include personal care aides, janitors, cashiers and waiters and waitresses.

The State of ALICE in Rowan County reveals that traditional measures of poverty have severely undercounted the number of households both state and country wide that are living in financial hardship. While 16 percent of all households in the Rowan County lived in poverty in 2023, the new research shows nearly 27 percent — nearly twice as many — were ALICE. Combined, 43 percent of Rowan County’s households fell below the ALICE Threshold of Financial Survival in 2023.

ALICE households bring in less than the basic costs of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology, plus taxes. Yet because their income is above the Federal Poverty Level, they often don’t qualify for assistance.

“When we underestimate how many households are struggling, we underestimate what it truly takes to build thriving communities,” Rowan County United Way Executive Director Jenny Lee said. “This means entire families and essential workers may be overlooked for support, left without the resources they need to stay healthy, achieve financial stability and reach their fullest potential. That’s a loss not just for ALICE, but for all of us.”

The crux of the struggle for ALICE families is the gap between wages and expenses. In 2023, a family of four in Rowan County needed $80,000 just to cover the essentials — nearly three times the federal poverty level of $30,000. Yet even with both parents working full time in two of the state’s most common jobs — a personal care aide and a stock worker/order filler — this family’s combined income still fell short of the cost of basics by $26,000.

The State of ALICE in North Carolina also reveals that in 2023:

Some groups face financial hardship at disproportionate rates, with 67 percent of the youngest and 52 percent of the oldest households in North Carolina falling below the ALICE Threshold, compared with 37 percent of households headed by someone age 25-44.

The ALICE problem is persistent. Between 2010 and 2023, the number of ALICE households increased by 35 percent.

Housing continues to be an obstacle for struggling families. Among households below the ALICE Threshold in North Carolina, 67 percent of households that rented and 46 percent of those that owned were rent and housing burdened — meaning they paid 30 percent or more of their income on rent and housing costs.

“ALICE families are especially vulnerable during natural disasters and times of economic uncertainty and yet often feel unseen or left behind,” said Stephanie Hoopes, Ph.D., national director at United For ALICE. “By providing a name and a way to quantify these households, we’re equipping communities with the data to build solutions that offer better choices and real pathways to stability.”

More state and local data is available through the interactive dashboards on unitedforalice.org/North-Carolina.