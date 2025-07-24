Vacation Bible School takes on a Western flavor Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

1/10 Swipe or click to see more Nathan Wyatt and Connie Walls act out the VBS story about helping their paralyzed friend see Jesus to be healed. -- Karen Kistler 2/10 Swipe or click to see more Silas Chavis, left, waits to check in as he is helped by Felisha Watson, center, and Kim Cheeks, sitting. At right Spencer Matlock holds the door for them to enter the barn. -- Karen Kistler 3/10 Swipe or click to see more Following storytime, the children worked on a puzzle before going to supper. — Karen Kistler 4/10 Swipe or click to see more Josh and Katie Trexler lead the children in music in the farm's theater. -- Karen Kistler 5/10 Swipe or click to see more Pastor Bruce Sheeks goes through the line to get super. It was Taco Tuesday night. — Karen Kistler 6/10 Swipe or click to see more Donald Stirewalt, with Goofy hat on, waits to take the children on a golf cart ride. -- Karen Kistler 7/10 Swipe or click to see more Casey Watson, left, and Felisha Watson, right, served as co-directors of the VBS. They are pictured with their mom, Connie Walls, who helped with storytime. -- Karen Kistler 8/10 Swipe or click to see more Cade Benfield works hard on his craft. At left, Jaxon Chavis is busy with his craft as well. -- Karen Kistler 9/10 Swipe or click to see more Children and helpers listen and watch during the storytime. — Karen Kistler 10/10 Swipe or click to see more Buddy Leazer, left take a group on an Argo ride around the farm. — Karen Kistler

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — For one local church, a Western-themed Vacation Bible School took on a whole new look and feel as they stepped back in time and hosted their special week at Happy’s Farm.

This Western-themed “town,” which is located on Parks Road in Salisbury, was started by Rhonda Stirewalt in 2007 and has the atmosphere of the Wild West and boasts lots of buildings and activities where children can explore those times in America’s history.

This year, Immanuel Lutheran Church, located on Emanuel Church Road in Rockwell, was Wonder Junction, a western theme and Kim Sheeks, the wife of pastor Bruce Sheeks, said that when she was looking at the catalog for the scenery to have for VBS, it was decided why pay for that scenery, “when we have a real live farm.”

A retired first grade teacher, having taught for 30 years, Sheeks said that she likes uniqueness and felt that “we needed to offer this to the community because nobody else would have this unique opportunity.”

So the church decided to move VBS to the farm, something that sisters and co-directors of the week, Casey Watson and Felisha Watson, agreed was a good thing.

Casey said having it at the farm is “wonderful and it’s already Western theme,” and Felisha added that Happy’s Farm is “such a great place,” while she said they could have had their VBS at the church, “this place is perfect for it.”

Stirewalt, who is a member of the church, said their theme was Western and the church family had helped start the far years ago.

“Happy’s Farm belongs to God,” she said, “and it’s going to be an instrument as long as I live and be able to serve God and touch the lives, especially the children. And so it was just a natural fit.”

Pastor Bruce Sheeks, who helped with the meals this year, as he noted they prepared all the meals at the church and then took the food to Happy’s Farm.

Seeing the long line of children waiting, he said, “it was amazing, especially to see if grow longer each evening. Kids have a hunger and appetite to be fed God’s Word. Jesus often fed people physically before He shared His Father’s word.”

Sheeks added that the line grew longer each evening because the children were inviting others to come with them.

“Once they experienced the learning and fun, they wanted others to come,” he said,.

The church and farm have partnered together for multiple events, said Bruce Sheeks, who said he has been serving at the church for approximately 44 years.

In addition to the church visiting the farm for events, he said that Stirewalt has brought her cotton candy and lemonade to the church, especially noting during their Trunk or Treat and handing it out to visitors.

Plus, Kim Sheeks and several other members of the congregation are members of the Happy Farm’s board.

Spencer Matlock, who works at the farm and who was volunteering with VBS, said that “Miss Rhonda loves being in the community. The fact that the farm is such a big piece of the community really means a lot to her.

“It means a lot to be able to serve,” he said as he likewise mentioned her taking her lemonade and cotton candy to events at Dan Nicholas Park as well.

Matlock helps with summer camp and after school at the farm as well as the Barnyard Adventure Program there, which he said helps develop children and youth and prepares them for the future and helps to lead and guide them on a positive path.

A member of First Reformed Church, Matlock said he had enjoyed helping with the VBS, which he said gives a foundation for the children, “and it gives them an opportunity as they grow to take that next step of faith. So it’s really a great opportunity for the kids.”

The children arrived around 6 p.m. and waited to check in and then went to the barn area where Nathan Wyatt and Connie Walls led in a story time each evening.

Wyatt began sharing a photo of a bison and told the children just as the bison is mighty they would be learning how Jesus is strong and mighty.

On Tuesday, they acted out the story of how the friends helped the paralyzed man get to see Jesus and be healed.

As they did the acting portion, Rick Miller provided the sound effects.

Walls said that she does Kids Zone and teaches Sunday school at the church and “loves being able to put God’s Word out. That’s the reason I’m a Sunday school teacher and Kids Zone because I love letting the kids know about Jesus, about God.”

Wyatt, who runs the PA system in church, said it had been a really good experience being there, plus he added that he thought it was “really cool the fact that we are doing a Western-themed VBS and that Happy’s Farm has opened their doors to let us be able to use their facility to really help make those connections and help it fit home what we’re talking about here.”

While the farm is decorated to look like the West, some special added decorations were provided, courtesy of Bethel Baptist Church, said Kim Sheeks.

She said that the church was “kind enough to share their hand-painted scenery with us. The locomotive in the front of the room is just one example.”

Following storytime, children and adults were treated to supper. She also said that Johnny’s in Rockwell donated some portions of the food for the VBS.

Different stations were set up throughout the Happy’s Farm town and the children would go in their various groups, rotating from place to place.

These included the science center in the barn area, taught by Daniel Harvey and assisted by Drew Goodman.

Others were food crafts led by Liz Brady where on Tuesday they made bags of bread and fish, representing the feeding of the 5,000 and the miracle that Jesus did.

Music was in the theater led by Josh and Katie Trexler. Josh said they sing songs about the Bible verses shared each night and teach the lyrics and how they are tied together.

Katie said her favorite part of the VBS is “watching the children enjoy themselves while they’re learning, seeing their smiles especially in music, watching them get engaged” and how they become more involved and can answer questions that they learned the previous evening, noting that this is rewarding.

Josh said he was thankful that the church was able to put on this VBS at the farm.

Additional stations they rotated to included arts and crafts. The children worked hard to get their crafts made under the leadership of Myrtis Trexler, Jody Rich and Amy Capano, before heading to the next activity.

Silas Chavis, 10, said he was visiting for VBS and came because he thought it would be fun plus he could make new friends.

When asked one thing that has been special during the three days that it has been held as of this time, he said, “learning about Jesus.”

Telling about all the things they did during the evening he said “it’s fun. I like everything.”

Children in the church and community were invited to come and participate and Bruce Sheeks said they were close to having 50 children in attendance.

Casey Watson said that keeping track of all of the children was one of their jobs as directors and Felisha added that they had to make sure the children were where they needed to be.

Making up the schedules plus putting final decorations up were additional responsibilities for the two.

Casey said they advertised throughout the town about the VBS and Felisha said it was the biggest crowd they have had in a while.

Mom Connie Walls came over to join the two and they said that for them they had three generations either participating in the classes or volunteering.

And Felisha’s daughter Haley had gotten her best friend at Gray Stone Day School to join her in helping as well. Rory Holt, a rising 10th grader said her friend asked her to come and she agreed and said the children had been respectful and listened and that it had “been a fun experience hanging out with the kids, trying to keep them in line,” she said with a smile.

Different activities were held each evening as one night was miniature golf and one Tuesday night was rides on the golf cart and Argo.

Argo driver was Buddy Leazer and providing golf cart rides was Rhonda’s dad Donald Stirewalt. Wearing his Goofy hat, he waited in the driver’s seat for the children to come and get aboard.

He said that the children have fun riding and when they get on he will ask them “what do you do to go and they yell out ‘Go Goofy Go’ which he does. He added with a big grin that this “brings out the Goofy in me.”

Donald said they have fun, “and then they come up later and give you a hug.

Rhonda Stirewalt said that these children and the love they share are additive.

With emotion in her voice and tears in her eyes, Kim Sheek said she got paid all those years for doing something she loves, teaching, and then with a laugh and equally emotional, she said, “kids are my thing.”

Casey and Felisha Watson said they could see with each passing day of VBS the kids opening up more and making more friends.

Felisha said that she had some parents to tell her that “the kids count down the hours till Bible school.”