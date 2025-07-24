NCDOT closing Henderson Grove Church Road rail crossing; adding connector to Julian Road Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is in the process of closing down the railroad crossing on Henderson Grove Church Road, which is expected to be completed by October.

The crossing is being closed to “improve safety along the (North Carolina Railroad)/Norfolk Southern rail corridor.” wrote Division 9 Engineer Eric Goldston in an email.

As part of the crossing closure, the NCDOT is planning to construct an additional exit route for Henderson Grove Church Road, just north of Kelly Road. The new road would connect to West Ritchie Road near the Julian Road intersection.

The crossing is an at-grade crossing, meaning that the railroad and street meet at the same level. These crossings are strongly discouraged due to safety concerns, especially during a period in which the department is attempting to speed up and expand railroad travel for both passengers and freight throughout the state.

Brian Gackstetter, engineering coordination manager for the NCDOT rail division, said that there are no formal plans to close any other railroad crossings in Rowan County.