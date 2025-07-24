MLB: Nationals sign Davie grad James for $2.5 million

Staff report

FARMINGTON — Davie County graduate Coy James has signed with the Washington Nationals.

James fell in the recent MLB draft from projections of a late first round or early second round selection all the way down to the fifth round, but he enjoyed a handsome payday.

The 142nd pick, James got the bonus money recommended for the 39th pick — $2.5 million. The recommended slot value of the 142nd pick was $509,000.

It’s clear now James fell not because MLB teams were skeptical of his talent, but because of financial considerations.

The Nationals had the money available to tug James away from his scholarship to Ole Miss.

They saved about $3 million by cutting a deal with Eli Willits, a high school shortstop who was the first pick in the draft. The No. 1 pick has a slot value of $11.1 million, but the Nationals saved about $3 million by signing Willits for $8.2 million.

They used that $3 million to land several more highly regarded high school players, including James.

James (6-0, 185) was generally considered the best high school player in North Carolina in 2025 and was the Gatorade Player of the Year.

He batted .604 as a senior, with nine homers, 14 doubles and four triples. He stole 21 bases and scored 50 runs.

He played shortstop for Davie, although most scouts believe he’ll fit better defensively as a third baseman or second baseman in the pro ranks.

JM Robinson grad Jake Barbee, a pitcher, has signed with the Texas Rangers.

He was picked in the 12th round.