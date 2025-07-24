Local golf: Honeycutt wins Junior Club Championship

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Junior Club Championship was held at the Country Club of Salisbury on Wednesday and Thursday.

Eleven junior golfers competed in four age groups.

Cam Honeycutt won the Championship Division (36 holes from the blue tees), with Braxton Hunter and Ryan McCoy also competing in that division. All did better in the second round than the first round.

The 11-13 division played 36 holes from the red tees. Lane Powers shot 78-75 to win that division, with Frank Adams IV finishing second. Henderson Swift and Wynn Hiatt also competed in that division.

The 9-10 division played 18 holes from the silver tees. Drew Adams shot 45-41 and won that division. Hazel Parker was second.

The 8U division was Charlie Brincefield and Jake Waller. They played 18 from the silver tees. Brincefield shot a career- best 49 in the first round and won the division.