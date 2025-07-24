Lib Campbell: Self-evident Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

By Lib Campbell

Judge Michael Luttig, retired Federal Appellate Court Judge, recently wrote a piece for Telos News. The editor of Telos, Ryan Lizza, writes, “Today, America finds itself in another historic moment — another crisis — and Judge Luttig is once again the country’s most indispensable public scholar explaining the law to an American public bewildered by the actions of a lawless president.”

Luttig begins his essay, “When in the Course of Human Events it becomes necessary to dissolve the political bands which have connected them to one another…”

Luttig continues quoting the Declaration of Independence, listing grievances against King George III and his history of repeated injuries and abuses, all of which have the purpose of establishing an absolute tyranny over these colonies. To prove this, “let the facts be submitted to the world.”

Luttig submits the facts, recalling the work of fellow Americans to declare independence from the British Empire and its “Ruling Monarchy.” He follows with a recollection of the Continental Congress in September of 1787, convening to write a charter of government for the United States — the Constitution — that would be the guarantor of our rights, liberties and freedoms. The Bill of Rights codified the rights and freedoms that for nearly 250 years, have made America a beacon of freedom to the world.

The following is an abbreviated version of Judge Luttig’s statements:

“On this July 4, 2025, the eve of the 250th anniversary of America’s declaration of independence and the founding of this nation, ‘we the people’ hold to be self-evident the 27 truths about freedom and about tyranny.” Luttig sets the comparison between the king’s actions and what we observe from a tyrannical president today.

“All persons are endowed with certain unalienable rights, liberties, freedoms that are the bulwark against tyranny by government. Among the rights are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“Government exists to secure, protect and preserve our unalienable rights, liberties and freedoms.” The king abdicated government protection by declaring us out of his protection.

Government derives its power from the “Consent of the People.” Government power is limited, and government is obligated to conform its every act “to the requirements of law, which enshrines our rights, liberties and freedoms.”

The king has called together legislative bodies and fatigued them into compliance with his wishes. He has created new offices to harass our people and “eat out their substance.” He has obstructed the administration of justice by refusing to obey the law.

He has “kept among us standing armies in times of peace” and made judges “dependent on his will alone.” The king ignored law, flouted oversight and waged war against citizens. The people are not the enemy of the state.

Mercenaries carry out their works of death, desolation and tyranny in barbarous acts of cruelty, totally forsaking our reputation as a civilized nation.

America is a nation of immigrants and creates laws and processes that protect and enable immigration and resettlement here.

Government should respect free and open trade. Trade should not be cut off with the world.

Every person has the right to petition government for redress of oppression without government answering with injury. Every person has the right to dissent from government and protest peacefully without fear of retaliation and retribution. No one needs to fear government revenge.

All of us are equal under the law. All have a right to due process and a trial by a jury of our peers. No one is above the law, not even the president. In authoritarian governments, the king is law. In America, the law is king.

Every person is entitled and able to vote freely for their representatives in free and fair elections. Every candidate pledges to the people to accept results with respect and to honor the will of the people in the peaceful transfer of power.

All persons should have access to independent courts and the courts shall not be political, beholding to either the legislature or the executive. All persons suspected and accused of criminal offense should be shielded from government abuse. No person “should be investigated by the executive as revenge and retaliation” because of having a different opinion or politics from an executive who claims personal offense.

All persons should have the right to counsel who is independent of the government, whose highest responsibility in representing the client is to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution by abuse from the government. “For the king tried us for pretend offences and protected murderers from punishment by a mock trial.”

Luttig concludes, “On this Independence Day, July 4, 2025, these self-evident truths of freedom and tyranny are solemnly declared and published.”

You are free to draw your own conclusions. Substitute the name Donald Trump where the name King is used to see the parallels. Read Luttig’s document, watch his interviews. His is a profound voice.

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader, columnist and host of the blogsite www.avirtualchurch.com. She can be contacted at libcam05@gmail.com