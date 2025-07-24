Letter: We need competent leaders Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Added to the present day environment that America and democracy is experiencing under Donald Trump — along with the fact that Jim Crow is here again — we need new leadership that knows where he’s going — but can also inspire others to go along with him or them.

This leadership might be an individual, or several individuals, or an organization that is willing to take on the everyday issues that hinder our democratic process and our daily lives, i.e., the air that we breathe, the food that we eat, the healthcare that we receive and obviously the state of our democracy.

Personally, I’m pissed off and ready for some real political action that won’t cower down to the elite, or money or Corporate America — how about you? If history is correct, and I believe that it is, then we have some work to do. Let’s plant our feet on solid ground and organize on the grassroots level. Leadership isn’t in the news everyday — it’s out talking and listening to everyday people; it’s going door to door; it’s out making a commitment to resolving or focusing on local issues; it has the pulse of the people that includes the capacity to influence, inspire, rally, direct, encourage, motivate, induce, move, mobilize and activate — activate others to pursue a common goal or purpose. Let’s get busy!

— Ed Hull

Spencer