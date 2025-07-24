Latest issue of Salisbury the Magazine hits the stands Published 12:06 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Remembering the past in various forms and passing those traditions on to others can be seen in the August 2025 edition of the Salisbury the Magazine.

The cover story, titled “Historic Homestead: Bill and Lee Bailey keep property period correct,” by editor Maggie Blackwell and photos by Sean Meyers, tells how this couple has worked to preserve the architectural history of the home. This John Fisher homestead has been granted National Register status representing rural architecture of the mid-19th century.

“Keeping Tradition: Young Lions lead next generation of Everyman’s Bible Class,” by Ben White and with photos by Meyers, shares the history of the class and how they have reached out to mentor younger members. The late Tony Almeida is credited with recruiting these younger members to grow the class and keep it going.

In the story “In Pie We Crust: Local folks share their favorite recipes” by Brenda Zimmerman passes along some traditional family recipes for pies, some handed down from past generations, others learned from cookbooks and still others gained by listening carefully, which is told about in the story. Photos by Zimmerman and Meyers capture some of those tasty treats being prepared and the finished products.

This edition’s Rowan Original by Blackwell and photos by Meyers, tells the story of “The Magical Life of Buddy Farnan” and how he got his start. It continues with some he met along the way and how today at the age of 91, he is continuing the tradition of performing magic and helping others.

And don’t miss the monthly recurring features of the magazine including Blackwell’s Editor’s Letter titled “A slice of summer,” Bookish by Margaret Basinger as she tells about the book “Good Material,” by Dolly Alderton; The Scene, which offers two pages of photos of the Boyden High School class reunion; two Through the Lens entries, one by David Powell of an eastern bluebird and another by Jenny Love of a flag on a firetruck during a memorial service; and Local Colors, which shows the watercolor work by Catherine Soderberg titled “The Fisherman.”

Copies of Salisbury the Magazine are available around town or you can visit the Salisbury Post office and request a copy at the front desk.