Kannapolis acquiring, putting drones and other equipment into play Published 12:07 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — On July 22, Duke Energy Foundation presented the Kannapolis Fire Department with a $5,000 grant to purchase swift water rescue equipment.

The foundation accepts grant applications for $20,000 and less throughout the year on a rolling basis and Kannapolis was one of the applications selected.

Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Berry said the equipment has been on the wish list of emergency response equipment “and will definitely be invaluable when it’s needed.”

And this is not the only new equipment for the department. Earlier this month, the department acquired a new drone that can be used to aid in land searches as well as other emergency situations.

The drone has several essential features for firefighters, including thermal imaging, which picks up the heat signals given off by living beings, human and animal. That feature and the full capabilities of the drone will help firefighters in numerous situations including hazardous situations, land and water rescue situations, fire investigations, disaster assessments and emergency situations, because the drone can get a full aerial overview of a situation without risking the safety of a firefighter going in. It can be sent up and over an entire area, to assist in a search, to determine how large a fire or hazardous situation is, or to get visual confirmation or evaluation of potential dangers that can then help firefighters better determine how to address an emergency.

The drone is compliant with all FAA regulations and firefighters are completing the training required to operate the drone.

The Kannapolis Police Department also has drones, at least one smaller and one larger one that also has thermal capabilities, and in potentially dangerous situations, it can be extremely beneficial in helping locate someone or determining at times how many people may be involved in a situation before officers go into a scene. Officers have been training for certification for their use as well, and are now ready to put them to use.

For both departments, the thermal signature tool is essential in trying to locate a person who may be missing, be in danger, or be wanted by police for interview or arrest.

The city officially unveiled the drone technology in June, specifically noting its potential applications in disaster response scenarios like collapsed buildings and hostage situations. Police and fire officials noted that the new technology, which they have been training with for some time now, is being put into play just in time for the hurricane season.