Incidents and felony arrests — July 24 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny at a business on Julian Road was reported at 2:38 p.m. July 21.

• Property damage due to vandalism on southbound I-85 reportedly occurred about 10:19 a.m. July 21.

• An assault by strangulation on Westerman Loop reportedly occurred about 2:10 p.m. July 21.

• Nicholas Alan Peticca, 25, was charged July 21 with sexual extortion of an adult and extortion.

• Adam Seth Anderson, 40, was charged July 21 with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of fraud on North Jackson Street reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. April 11 and 7:58 a.m. July 22. Total estimated loss was $407.

• An incident of vandalism on Oak Road reportedly occurred between 3:46 and 9:47 a.m. July 22.

• A larceny on Clancy Street reportedl occurred between 9:51 a.m. Feb. 28 and 9:50 a.m. July 22. Total estimated loss was $350.

• Property damage from a hit and run om East Steele Street reportedly occurred about 1:20 p.m. July 22.

• A larceny of a bicycle from Ridge Avenue reportedly occurred between 11 a.m. July 19 and 5 p.m. July 21. Total estimated value was $425.

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on West 10th Street reportedly occurred about 4:06 a.m. July 23.