Gospel concert planned at local museum Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — Faith River will be performing a concert at The Price of Freedom Museum.

Scheduled for Aug. 9 at 6 p.m., the free event which is part of their Old School Gospel Series, will be held in the museum’s auditorium, located at 2420 Weaver Road, China Grove.

As noted on the group’s website, Faith River is a ministry team consisting of several different families from the foothills of North Carolina and features a blend of Southern Gospel, contemporary and traditional Christian styles of music.

To learn more about the group, its members and their upcoming schedule, visit their website at faithriver.org.

The next Old School Gospel Series concert at The Price of Freedom Museum will be held on Oct. 4 featuring the group Damascus Ridge. For more information about the museum and additional events that are scheduled throughout the year, visit Priceoffreedom.us.