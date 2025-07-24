First Calvary to celebrate homecoming Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

First Calvary Baptist Church will celebrate its 159th homecoming on Sunday.

The weekend will began with a Gospel Explosion featuring area groups and singers starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday church. On Sunday, Rev. Dr. David Camps Sr. — senior pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church will deliver the morning sermon. The theme is “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness” and the scripture is Psalms 27:1.

Dinner will be served between the morning and afternoon services. The afternoon service will feature Rev. Hamid Kamara at 3 with his choir and congregation from Bluestone Missionary Baptist Church of Pelham.

An open invitation is extended to the community to come and worship.