Family Fun Day planned at Essie Academy Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Staff reports

SALISBURY — Essie Academy, 507 W. Innes St., Salisbury will be hosting a Family Fun Day at the school on July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free to attend and among the activities that will be featured during the day include a car show, children’s corner, food, music and a 50/50 cash raffle.

The purpose of this event is to accept school supplies and monetary donations for the students prior to the first day of school, which will be Aug. 7.

For additional information, call the school at 704-232-5282.