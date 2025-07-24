Exchange of child in custody agreement ends in shooting Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

One person has been hospitalized after a dispute during the exchange of the custody of a child ended in a shooting Tuesday, July 22.

Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office say they were notified by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center that a patient had been brought in by a private vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies learned that the shooting happened at a residence in the 200 block of Grants Creek Road.

They immediately went to the scene to search for and preserve any evidence, and on arrival located two occupants, Melvin and Raynard Bookhart.

Deputies asked both men to step outside of the crime scene, and both agreed to talk to investigators.

Meanwhile, detectives in the RCSO Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene and a search warrant was obtained.

During the subsequent search, investigators discovered several firearms and their ammunition in the residence.

Investigators were informed that the shooting allegedly happened during a child custody exchange when an altercation broke out between Melvin Bookhart and the victim, who has not been identified.

At some point during the altercation shots were fired and the victim was hit multiple times.

Melvin was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. It was also discovered that both Melvin Bookhart and Raynard Bookhart are convicted felons, so both were charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

The victim was transported from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center to Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to reach out to Detective D. Fero or Detective Sgt. K. Holshouser at 704-216-8700 or contact Rowan County Crime Stoppers. at 866-639-5245.