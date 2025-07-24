Don’t miss the 11th Annual Rowan Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

SALISBURY — Prepare for a wave of excitement.

The 11th Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival is returning to High Rock Lake on Saturday and you won’t want to miss out on the fun. Grab your friends and family, and come join the excitement at the lake’s biggest event of the year.

The Dragon Boat Festival is the chamber’s annual small business fundraiser, and this year, 5,000 spectators and competitors are expected to attend. With the thrilling dragon boat races, food and drinks and lively entertainment, it’s the ultimate summer event for the whole family. This event is free for attendees.

The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Rowan Shrine Club, located at 6480 Long Ferry Road in Salisbury. The dragon boat races will run throughout the day until the concluding awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

Parking is available for $10 per car on Hedrick Lambe Drive, or $20 for preferred parking, with all proceeds benefiting the East Rowan football team. The F&M Bank trolley and shuttles will transport guests to and from the Hedrick Lambe parking lot and the event site. Boats are welcome to view from the main channel or can dock behind the Shrine Club to enjoy the food and festivities.

In addition to the dragon boat races, the festival features a variety of exhibitors and vendors. Food and snack options include Carter’s Craft Meats & BBQ, Chill Shack, the Hot Dog Shack, Kreyol Flavors, New Joker Pizza, Scream Ice Cream, Stick It 2 You and Teriyaki Chicken, with beverages from New Sarum Brewing, Cheerwine, United Beverage, and Mean Mug. There are also several exhibitor businesses at the event.

The Rowan Chamber encourages visitors to bring lawn chairs and blankets. However, no pets, coolers, or outside food are allowed at the event.

The top sponsors for this year’s festival are Novant Health and Trinity Oaks.

Entertainment will be provided by Livingstone College’s WLJZ 107.1 radio station, with station manager Mz. Good Newz, offering commentary. Doug Rice, president of Performance Racing Network, will call the races live and broadcast them on 107.1.

Each dragon boat will be piloted by 20 paddlers, a steersperson and a team drummer or mascot. The boats will race in three heats down a 300-meter course, with individual races lasting between two and 3.5 minutes. Medals will be awarded to the top three teams in each division, with an overall champion crowned at the end.

Pam Am Dragon Boat provides the race equipment and is conducting training sessions on the Thursday and Friday before the races.

“The chamber’s Dragon Boat Festival is all about supporting our local business community,” Chamber President Elaine Spalding said. “Our major employers say it’s the best team-building exercise they do all year. Small business vendors have a chance to show off their products and services. We appreciate all our sponsors, teams, vendors, volunteers and staff.”

Learn more at rowanchamber.com/dragon-boat-festival.

Thank you to our generous sponsors:

Gold Sponsors

• Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

• Trinity Oaks, Trinity Rehab & Lutheran Services Carolinas

Silver Sponsors

• Catawba College

• Daimler Trucks North America

• F&M Bank

• Henkel

• Livingstone College — WLJZ 107.1 FM

• Millers Ferry Fire Department

• Piedmont Soccer Club & Cardinal Tire

• Rowan County Tourism

• Salisbury Post

• Rowan Shrine Club

• 40 & 8

Bronze Sponsors

• Ahold Delhaize-Food Lion

• Carolina Beverage Corporation/Cheerwine

• Computer Work Solutions

• Duke Energy

• Godley’s Garden Center

• Miller Davis Agency

• Myrick Construction

• Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• Southern Power — Plant Rowan

Community Sponsors

• Allstate Insurance

• Ben E. Keith Foods – Carolina Division

• Brent H. Parks CPA P.A.

• Bryan Wymbs Law

• Eagle Creek Renewable Energy

• High Rock Lake Association

• New Pointe Realty

• Patterson Farms, Inc.

• Skyla Credit Union

• Vulcan Materials Company

• Walser Technology Group