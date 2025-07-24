Don’t lock out opportunity: TRIO cuts are class warfare on college dreams Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

(Editor’s note: The Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO) are Federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.)



By Matt Meyers

At Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, a small, mission-driven college outside Philadelphia, nearly two-thirds of our students are first-generation college-goers. Most are adults juggling work, caregiving and financial pressures. They don’t arrive with legacy or wealth. They come with grit — and often without a roadmap.

That’s where TRIO comes in. Our federally funded Student Support Services (SSS) program provides academic coaching, mentoring and guidance that help students persist and graduate. Without TRIO, many of our students wouldn’t earn their degrees. Some wouldn’t even apply.

Now, TRIO is on the chopping block. The House-passed federal budget proposes eliminating all TRIO programs, cutting $1.2 billion from one of the country’s most effective college success efforts. This includes SSS, which supports students across more than 1,000 colleges and universities.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t budget discipline. It’s door-slamming.

TRIO programs were created in the 1960s, decades before modern diversity, equity and inclusion frameworks. Their purpose was, and still is, to expand opportunity for low-income students, first-generation college-goers and students with disabilities. The administration’s crusade against DEI is well documented. But targeting TRIO, a program grounded in economic mobility rather than ideology, adds a troubling layer. This is no longer just a war on DEI. It is a war on the poor.

At Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Delaware County, just 10 miles shy of Philadelphia, we see TRIO’s impact every day. Felicia Blue, a single mother and recent graduate, came to us with determination and uncertainty. TRIO gave her the structure and support she needed to stay on track. Today, she is making a difference in the healthcare field and breaking a generational cycle.

Felicia is not alone. TRIO students at P.I.T. graduate at rates above 70 percent, far beyond the national average for similar populations. Nationally, SSS participants are 47 percent more likely to complete an associate degree or transfer, and 18 percent more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree compared to peers without the program.

Eliminating TRIO would reduce graduation rates, shrink the skilled workforce and undermine efforts to improve student loan repayment. These cuts are counterproductive. TRIO is one of the clearest examples of a strong return on investment for federal student aid. It helps ensure that Pell Grants and subsidized loans result in degrees and career pathways, not dropout and debt.

So why cut it? The proposed budget claims it will “refocus on academics and not fund woke ideologies.” But there is nothing ideological about a low-income student needing tutoring, or a first-generation nursing student needing help navigating clinical placement. These supports are not distractions. They are the foundation that makes academic success possible.

This isn’t a partisan issue. Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican and co-chair of the bipartisan TRIO Caucus, has called the proposed elimination “shortsighted” and pointed to the countless students whose lives have been transformed through TRIO.

TRIO currently supports more than 880,000 students. For many institutions, especially community colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI), and career-focused colleges like ours, it is the only structured support system helping high-risk students stay in school and succeed.

When just 15 percent of students from the lowest-income families earn a college degree — compared to 62 percent of their wealthier peers — eliminating the programs designed to close that gap sends a clear message. If you weren’t born into the right zip code or bank account, your dreams are disposable.

We cannot let that message stand.

TRIO programs are not luxuries, they are ladders. Pulling them away now, in a time of economic uncertainty and workforce shortages, is choosing to abandon potential rather than cultivate it. Congress must reject these cuts and recommit to educational access for all.

Our students don’t need special treatment, they need a fair chance. TRIO gives them that. We should be expanding these programs, not eliminating them.

Matt Meyers is president of Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.