Delta Xi Omega crowns Banks as Miss Fashionetta Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Kenry Wilder was named the 2025 Fashionetta runner up and Miss Congeniality. - Submitted 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Nadia Banks, the 2025 Miss Fashionetta, waves to the audience during last month's event. - Submitted

The Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted its annual Fashionetta Pageant on last month at Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College. A longstanding tradition and the chapter’s signature trademark event, the program showcased the poise, talent and growth of seven exceptional girls in third through eighth grade.

The title of Miss Fashionetta 2025 was awarded to Nadia Banks, daughter of James and Monica Banks, escorted by Evan Michael Varnado. She was sponsored by her mother.

Kenry Wilder, escorted by Kenneth Drye III, earned the title of 1st runner-up and was also named Miss Congeniality. Wilder was sponsored by LaSheka Walker.

Beginning their journey in January, the young participants engaged in months of enrichment guided by members of the sorority. From public speaking to etiquette and community engagement, the Fashionetta experience is designed to build confidence, leadership and lifelong skills. In addition to its developmental impact, the pageant helps provide scholarship funds for local high school students pursuing higher education and supports community projects.

Participants had the opportunity to perform a vibrant “creative dance,” choreographed by Kayla Graham. The young participants also learned and performed the waltz. A highlight of the evening was the debut of a new recognition: Outstanding Escort, presented to Major Rankin. Other participants were Naomi Cole, Summer Dearmon, Ava Guerra, Niyomi Hall, and Keionna O’Neal. The escorts were Nihiem Cole, Major Rankin, Bryson Johnson, Jaydn Crowder, and Jimmy Ramseur Jr. Ushers: Masn Rankin, Noah Cameron and Bryce White.

“Chapter President Alisa Russell, Chairman Sherry Alexander and the members of Delta Xi Omega, extend sincere congratulations to all of this year’s participants and their families for a beautiful and memorable program,” the organization said in the release. “The chapter looks forward to celebrating even more youth empowerment and achievement in the future.”