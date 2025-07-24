City purchases Salisbury Depot with plans for multiple projects; HSF using sale to focus on revolving fund Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

1/9 Swipe or click to see more A recreation of the Salisbury Station in its heyday is available for viewing at the Smithsonian Museum of American HIstory in Washington D.C. 2/9 Swipe or click to see more Workers restore the interior of the west parlor of the Salisbury Station after the HSF purchase. 3/9 Swipe or click to see more Historic Salisbury Foundation founder Ed Clement with then HSF Executive Director Mark McDonald in front of the Salisbury Station during the foundation's purchase and restoraiton of the building. 4/9 Swipe or click to see more 5/9 Swipe or click to see more Workers walk the where the platform will be poured. The steelwork for the canopies and trackside platform Salisbury Station on Depot Street are starting to take shape. Crews were busy setting the steel and builidng forms to the platform. Photo by Jon C. Lakey, Salisbury Post. 6/9 Swipe or click to see more The steelwork for the canopies and trackside platform Salisbury Station on Depot Street are starting to take shape. Crews were busy setting the steel and builidng forms to the platform. Photo by Jon C. Lakey, Salisbury Post. 7/9 Swipe or click to see more The new canopy at the Salisbury Depot platform. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post. 8/9 Swipe or click to see more Salisbury Station. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post. 9/9 Swipe or click to see more A train on the Piedmont line pulls into Salisbury Station. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.

SALISBURY — Salisbury announced Tuesday that it would be purchasing the historic Salisbury Depot from the Historic Salisbury Foundation for approximately $3.5 million. The purchase is an important step in a trio of projects, which include connection of rail service to Asheville, a second platform for the railroad and the city’s planned multimodal transportation hub.

Funding for the purchase and subsequent renovations and improvements of the building is coming from a variety of sources, with one of the largest being an $11.7 million grant from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, which provides for $3.2 million in site improvements and $8.5 million for the purchase and renovation of the depot. The city is also providing a local match of $320,000 and the state is providing approximately $1.7 million through the Strategic Transportation Improvements Program.

“This project reflects everything we value, including historic preservation, sustainability, access to opportunity, and community investment,” Mayor Tamara Sheffield is quoted as saying in a release. “Through strong partnerships and grant support, we are returning the depot to its original role as a gateway to Salisbury and creating a transportation system that meets the needs of a growing region.”

Projects that revolve around the depot include the construction of a second passenger platform and a pedestrian underpass at the site. The platform is a N.C. Department of Transportation project, with the state paying $16 million and Salisbury paying a local match of $780,000.

The site is also the centerpiece of the Western North Carolina Passenger Rail Restoration Project, a $665 million project that would connect Salisbury, and by extension Charlotte and Raleigh, to Asheville.

The city also plans to utilize the site as a multimodal transportation hub, restoring the depot’s Grand Hall as a public waiting area, expanding local and long-distance bus services, improving pedestrian and bicycle access and supporting last-mile transportation options such as Uber and Lyft. The city’s goal, as stated in the press release, is to better support train ridership and reduce single-occupancy vehicle use by improving access to other modes of transportation such as buses, bicycles, and rideshare services.

Council Member Carlton Jackson called the purchase a “sound investment for the city,” emphasizing the new tourism opportunities the building opens up through increased travel options.

“This is wonderful news for the city and, honestly, the surrounding areas as well. This allows us to expand travel,” said Mayor Pro Tem Harry McLaughlin, adding that the city can connect the transportation hub project to its ongoing greenway projects so that people could bike throughout the city and “see all the different things throughout Rowan County.”

Council Member David Post, who has also served as a former interim executive director of HSF, agreed that the building would be a great boon to the city.

“We’ve been working on this for a while. It’s in the best interest of the city and North Carolina travelers because of the hub that will be created here with the (Asheville) route,” said Post.

Post also pointed to his time in HSF, adding that he viewed the purchase as a “great boon” to both the organization and the city.

“This gives them a lot of working capital. I know how difficult it is to raise money for so many worthy causes and needs around the city, and the Historic Salisbury Foundation played a major role in creating the great historic aura that we have in Salisbury,” said Post.

The city is purchasing the building from HSF, who has owned it since it took it over in 1985 when it was in danger of demolition because the building was in poor condition due to lack of use. The foundation undertook a multimillion dollar fundraising effort that allowed them to restore the building.

The station itself was constructed in 1908 by the Southern Railway as a Spanish Mission style building designed by Frank Milburn, an architect who designed prominent buildings throughout the South. When it was constructed, it was called “one of the finest stations between Atlanta and Washington.”

However, the condition of the station deteriorated as it fell into disuse, with the only functioning building on the property at one point being the “Amshack,” a sheet metal building utilized as the Amtrak station.

Ed Norvell, the current HSF president, began his first term as the foundation’s president in 1986, when the foundation was still trying to work out exactly what they planned to do with the building.

“The idea at first was to connect with developers and put restaurants and shops in there, but that plan fell through due to the cost of the renovation,” said Norvell.

Unable to find developers, the foundation turned to fundraising with plans to renovate the building themselves.

“At the time, we benefitted from the rise of Food Lion. Tom Smith was a major donor and really helped us, and we raised $2 million to renovate it at the time,” said Norvell.

The building was named after Smith, who died in 2023, because of his efforts. The sign bearing his name is one of three pieces of the property that HSF is requiring the city to maintain. The other two are the donor plaques in the waiting room and the glass awning on the rear of the building. Norvell noted that the three are not considered part of the historical character of the in either the National Registry or the local listings, and so not protected by either.

With the help of the private donors, the HSF restored the building and renovated it into its current state as an events center and office space, which it has operated up until this sale.

However, the events center posed a problem, as Norvell said it is eating into their staff’s work hours and the foundation had begun to lose money on the building due to maintenance and upkeep costs.

“In 2019, there was an organizational assessment and the board at the time decided to sell the station. They wanted to get back to the organizational mission, they had a couple more board retreats and the city applied for a DOT grant to put in the second platform, and to purchase and restore the station. The board decided to explore selling because the city was willing to make an offer,” said Norvell.

Once the foundation began seriously considering the sale, it created a task force headed by Whitney Wallace to create a request for proposals and a request for interest. That process led to another offer from a local organization to purchase the building as well as letters of interest from multiple local and out-of-town organizations.

“This (sale) is emotional. I was in my 30s and had just gotten out of law school and had a family, and I put a lot of my time into fundraising. I love that building and it’s beautiful and I know how important it is to Salisbury and the community. But, I also saw what it’s doing to the HSF and the revolving fund,” said Norvell. “What I hated to see was the station taking the time and energy that it takes to operate away from our staff and our mission.”

As such, HSF and the city were able to reach an agreement on the sale of the building that the foundation has called home for decades.

“To return it to its original use as a transportation center now is critical for Salisbury’s future, both for economic development and for tourism,” wrote Council Member Susan Kluttz in an email on Tuesday. “The city has been involved for the last 30 years in promoting rail travel to Asheville. The city’s ownership of the depot, for this and other reasons, is vital for the continued success of Salisbury. I am proud of the Historic Salisbury Foundation board and the city’s past and present leaders, including the late Mayor Karen Alexander, who have worked tirelessly for years to make the dream a reality.”

Assistant City Manager Kelly Baker also said that she and many other city officials were happy that they were able to bring the project closer to fruition, stating that she knew it was a “passion project for Mayor Alexander and it means a lot to be able to push that forward.”

Norvell said that the foundation plans to utilize the funding from the sale as well as the staff time previously spent maintaining and operating the building to better support historic properties throughout Salisbury and Rowan County, with a focus on its Revolving Fund program. Half of the $3.5 million will be put directly into the revolving fund, he said. The foundation utilizes the fund to purchase historic properties that are endangered, stabilize them and place protective covenants on them before selling them to either developers or private owners.

“That’s the kind of thing I love to be involved in, and this sale greatly increases our ability to work with the revolving fund,” said Norvell.

He pointed to several ongoing efforts the foundation is undertaking through the revolving fund, including working with Livingstone College to stabilize several houses along Monroe Street, a duplex on North Main Street and a house on Sloan Road in the county connected to the historic mill.

Norvell added that he is excited for the building to return to its historical purpose while also maintaining its historic elements.

“What better use of the historic train station than as a train station,” he said.