Catawba College’s Goodman School of Education expands support for aspiring teachers from enrollment to employment Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s Goodman School of Education has announced expanded financial and professional support initiatives designed to reduce barriers and empower future educators as they pursue teacher licensure prior to beginning their teaching careers.

Recognizing the rising costs and demands of entering the teaching profession, the School of Education has implemented a comprehensive series of supports at every stage of the teacher education journey:

Scholarships for incoming students: First-year and transfer students who indicate intent to pursue one of Catawba’s on-campus education programs are automatically considered for a teaching scholarship. These scholarships reflect our commitment to recruiting and supporting the next generation of excellent educators from the moment they choose Catawba.

Program entry support : Students applying for admission to the School of Education are eligible for reimbursement of the Praxis CORE exam fee and receive one month of free access to online test-preparation modules.

: Program completion support : Teacher candidates completing internships and student teaching benefit from stipends and reimbursement for required licensure exams. Additional free access to online test-preparation modules provides additional support for the successful completion of the path to teacher licensure.

: Support for beginning teachers : Graduates accepting full-time teaching positions in Rowan-Salisbury Schools receive a “Start-Up Fund” to support them as they create a welcoming classroom environment for their students.

“These initiatives reflect our deep commitment to preparing, supporting, and retaining outstanding educators,” said Dr. Kim Creamer, dean of the Goodman School of Education. “We want our students to know they are not alone—from the moment they consider teaching to the day they step into their own classrooms and beyond.”