Catawba College students join App State’s team Sunergy at 2025 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Collaboration fuels hands-on learning and launch of Catawba’s own solar racing team

SALISBURY — Four Catawba College students put their skills, curiosity and collaborative spirit to the test as they joined Appalachian State University’s award-winning Team Sunergy at the 2025 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix, held June 30 – July 5 at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Representing Catawba were students Markiian Ivaniv, Farres Amrhar, Caleb Schell and Miles Lester, with staff support from Noah Upchurch, Catawba’s sustainability program director, and Dr. Lee Ball, vice president of sustainability and executive director of the Center for the Environment. The hands-on experience marks a milestone in Catawba’s own journey toward launching a student-led solar racing team.

The Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP), hosted biannually by the Innovators Educational Foundation, challenges collegiate teams to design and build solar-powered vehicles capable of completing hundreds of laps on a closed-loop track. This style of competition tests the limits of solar cars in handling curves, braking and acceleration. The three-day endurance event celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2025, highlighting the ingenuity and dedication of more than 30 collegiate teams from across North America.

Catawba students were embedded with App State’s Team Sunergy, which finished second in the Multi Occupant Vehicle Class (MOV), ROSE (Racing on Solar Energy), completing an impressive 227 laps during the three-day event.

“This experience was invaluable for our students,” said Upchurch. “Not only did they contribute meaningfully to a nationally ranked team, but they gained a deep understanding of the engineering, teamwork, and sustainable innovation that drive solar racing. It was a glimpse into what’s possible when students dream big and work hard.”

The partnership between Catawba and App State began in the 2024–25 academic year, with Catawba students participating in design meetings, test runs, and race preparation throughout the year. The collaboration allowed Catawba students to learn about a wide range of race-day tasks, from battery diagnostics and solar array checks to team logistics and lap data analysis.

“It’s been inspiring to work alongside a team that embodies innovation and collegiality,” said Ivaniv. “They welcomed us into their pit crew and gave us the confidence to imagine our own future team at Catawba.”

Building on this momentum, Catawba College is laying the groundwork for its own solar racing team, with plans to join future FSGP competitions. Students from various disciplines will have the opportunity to participate in this interdisciplinary project.

“This is the beginning of something powerful,” said Ball. “It’s not just about building a car; it’s about building capacity, leadership, and a culture of sustainability and innovation at Catawba.”